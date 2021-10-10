Emails reveal how Nicola Sturgeon ‘overruled’ aides on warning public about first Covid outbreak Nicola Sturgeon has been told to "come clean" about the handling of Scotland's first major coronavirus outbreak after it was reported she overruled advisors who suggested warning the public. By Derek Healey October 10 2021, 3.48pm Updated: October 10 2021, 4.09pm First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags coronavirus Covid-19 Edinburgh Nicola Sturgeon Nike Sandesh Gulhane More from The Courier Scottish politics team Scottish politics Covid-19: Scotland’s daily positive cases remain above 2,000 October 10 2021 Scottish politics Anger as generators moved across Scotland to power electric vehicles carrying VIPs to COP26 October 10 2021 Scottish politics CO2 shortage: Call for urgent talks as government support deadline looms October 10 2021 More from The Courier Giant foundations for offshore wind farm captured passing Dundee Dundee garage could face months of closure after ‘ram raid’ theft Premium Content Covid: 7 countries left on Scotland’s travel red list from Monday Dundee Stars make it three wins on the spin after Fife Flyers penalty drama Anger as generators moved across Scotland to power electric vehicles carrying VIPs to COP26 Unite Scotland call on politicians to take action around Virgin Money branch closures