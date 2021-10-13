Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
All you need to know as Nicola Sturgeon explains Scotland’s role in the global climate change crisis

By Andy Philip
October 13 2021, 11.00am Updated: October 13 2021, 11.33am
Scotland is grappling with its role in a global climate crisis.

Nicola Sturgeon is setting out what Scotland can do as a small country caught up in a global climate emergency today.

The first minister is in Edinburgh with international figures three weeks before the major COP26 climate conference begins in Glasgow.

She will deliver a TED talk at the capital’s conference centre today as part of the group’s “countdown to COP26” series.

And she is addressing a conference tomorrow about the future of the Arctic.

Where is Nicola Sturgeon speaking?

The TED event begins at 11.15am and ends at 1pm.

An online stream is available through the TED group, and you can read about it in our coverage after.

Ms Sturgeon is taking part with seven people, including the Danish climate minister, environmental campaigners and authors.

What else is the First Minister doing before COP begins?

Ms Sturgeon is speaking to the Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik, Iceland, on Thursday.

She aims to set out what Scotland can do with other northern countries to tackle the emergency.

She will be joined by prime minister of Iceland and officials from Denmark.

‘The world must move on’

Before the two international events, Ms Sturgeon said: “We are now just three weeks away from what will be one of the most important global gatherings of the 21st century.

“COP26 is our best and possibly last chance to achieve what is required to deliver the goals of the Paris Agreement and safeguard our planet.”

The first minister said the world has to deliver on previous commitments, with Scotland playing its “full part”.

She added: “Ahead of COP26, Scotland is delivering on our promise to end our contribution to climate change within a generation, putting a just transition and wellbeing at the centre whilst taking the big and difficult decisions that will create a net zero, climate-resilient and fairer future.”

