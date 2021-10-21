Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tory leader denies English votes more important to Westminster than Scottish

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has denied voters in the north-east have been snubbed after a potential carbon capture project was given the go ahead in England.
By Paul Malik
October 21 2021, 10.17am Updated: October 21 2021, 1.04pm
Mr Ross said voters behind the so-called “red wall” were not more important to the Conservatives than those in Scotland — particularly in the north-east, where half of the country’s Tory MPs represent.

The Moray MP said he did not feel “betrayed” by his own government, nor had Westminster let-down the country after Boris Johnson’s government was accused of delivering “yet another Tory broken promise” in its decision to reject a carbon capture project off Peterhead.

Instead of the Acorn project at St Fergus, UK energy minister Greg Hands, who visited the north-east last week, selected two schemes in the north of England to go forward in the first round of bids.

Red wall

Asked on BBC Radio Scotland if red-wall votes were more important than Scottish ones to the UK Government Mr Ross said: “Absolutely not.

“This is a process all the projects had to go through, determined on their merits and as we have heard from the prime minister, from myself and from the Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, it was a very strong bid.

“But there are other elements of the other bids which took them above.”

When pressed on what those elements were, Mr Ross could not say as he “did not know”.

Mr Ross said he would take “no lectures” from the SNP, who he said had invited the Scottish Greens into government — a party he claimed did not believe in carbon capture.

He added: “This isn’t the outcome I wanted, this isn’t the decision I wanted, but I am determined to do everything possible to get it over the line at the next opportunity.”

List of let-downs for Scotland

The decision is the latest blow to Scotland’s hopes of developing the technology.

A previous BP-led carbon capture and storage scheme at Peterhead was abandoned in 2007, then a coal-based project at Longannet in Fife collapsed in 2011, followed by the withdrawal of funding earmarked for a Shell/SSE-backed initiative at Peterhead in 2015.

