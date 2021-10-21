Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Demand for ‘urgent’ answers on future of Fort George and Kinloss Barracks

The Scottish Government has warned UK defence chiefs that any accelerated move to withdraw the Army from Fort George and Kinloss Barracks would demonstrate a "complete disregard" for local communities in the north.
By Calum Ross
October 21 2021, 11.45am Updated: October 21 2021, 1.54pm
The SNP administration told the UK Government to “urgently clarify” its proposals for Scottish bases amid reports that 1,700 soldiers could be axed.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) was also urged to consult the Holyrood government before finalising any plans, and to outline what support would be offered to local communities to soften the “damaging” economic and social blow.

Fresh doubts were cast over the future of Scottish bases after The Sunday Times reported that the Army wants to speed up plans to shut Fort George, as well as the Glencorse and Redford barracks in the Edinburgh area.

It was announced in 2016 that the historic Fort George, near Ardersier, would close as an active barracks in 2032, but there have long been fears that the shut-down could be fast-tracked.

39 Engineer Regiment waste no time declaring ownership of Kinloss Barracks in 2012.

The former RAF Kinloss base in Moray was closed in 2011 and subsequently transformed into an Army barracks, with the arrival of the 39 Engineer Regiment.

However, the future of the site has also been plunged into doubt once again after suggestions the battalion could now move back south.

‘Damaging impact’

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Any acceleration of base closures by the UK Government demonstrates a complete disregard for the significant economic and social impact on local communities.

“While this is a reserved matter, given the potentially damaging impact for Scotland we would expect the UK Government to consult with us fully before finalising plans.

“We call on the UK Government to urgently clarify their position and the timeframe for base closures, including outlining what support they will provide to help mitigate community impact.”

The MoD was approached for comment.

The Army previously said: “In the spring it was announced in parliament that the Army would be restructured to meet future threats as we implement the outcomes of the integrated review.

“The plans for structural reform are not yet finalised so speculation at this stage is unhelpful and misleading.”

We revealed last year that the MoD had asked for almost 100 hectares at Fort George, including training pitches used by Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC, to be earmarked for a “mixed use” scheme in an update to Highland Council’s Inner Moray Firth Local Development Plan.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace with Black Watch soldiers at Fort George.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace with Black Watch soldiers at Fort George.

Private memos showed that one MoD official speculated that Fort George would “probably lend itself to being subdivided into a hotel and serviced apartments aimed at the American/Asian market which could link in very easily to Inverness Airport and the Castle Stuart golf course plus other local attractions such as Brodie Castle and the distillery trail”.

Last year, we also revealed communications which showed that defence chiefs questioned whether Kinloss Barracks could become the new home of the famous Black Watch battalion, also known as 3 SCOTS, which is currently based at Fort George.

Military chiefs have previously stated that the Black Watch would move to another base in Scotland when Fort George closes, and Leuchars in Fife has been considered by most to be the front-runner.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, a former Scots Guards officer and north-east MSP,  signalled in November 2019 that a review of the decision to close Fort George could be carried out.

‘I’m determined to keep the pledge’

Speaking while on an election campaign visit to Aberdeenshire and Moray, he suggested that the future of the base could be influenced by his determination to meet a commitment to increase defence personnel in Scotland to 12,500 by 2020.

He said: “I’m determined to keep the pledge, of the 12,500 I think it is armed forces personnel in Scotland.

“I know it’s slightly delayed, it’s not on track and speed, but I’m determined to achieve that, which was a promise we made at the referendum.

“And so we’ve got to make sure we have right bases for troops, and whether or not that includes Fort George… Nothing is off the table, is how I would put it.”

