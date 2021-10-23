Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Kick in the teeth’: Plea to match £500million north-east fund is snubbed by UK ministers

The SNP has accused the UK Government of delivering another "kick in the teeth" to the north-east by snubbing calls to match a £500 million offer to help the region's transition to a post-oil economic future.
By Calum Ross
October 23 2021, 6.00am Updated: October 23 2021, 8.51am
Four local MPs wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to urge him to “step-up and match” the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund for the north-east and Moray.

However, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has now dodged the question when replying on behalf of the prime minister.

Instead, the Conservative MP highlighted a series of other investments promised by the UK Government, including the North Sea Transition Deal, which he described as a “global exemplar”, and a £125 million pledge in the Aberdeen city region deal.

The letter to Mr Johnson – which was sent last month as a similar call was being made by Finance Secretary Kate Forbes – was signed by Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn, Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman, Gordon MP Richard Thomson, and Angus MP Dave Doogan.

‘Simply does not care’

Mr Flynn said the response compounded the blow dealt to the north-east after it was announced this week that the Acorn carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) project at St Fergus had missed out in the first round of funding to develop the pioneering clean energy technology.

“The Tories betrayed the north-east on carbon capture and Alister Jack’s refusal to match fund the Scottish Government’s Just Transition cash is yet another kick in the teeth from a Tory government that simply does not care about our region,” he said.

“The Scottish Government committed £500m for our communities in Aberdeen and the wider north-east to support a Just Transition, but despite taking in some £350billion of oil revenues over the decades the UK Government are nowhere to be seen.

“With his response Alister Jack has once again shown that he’s Westminster’s man in Scotland, rather than Scotland’s man in Westminster.”

In his letter, Mr Jack highlighted the UK Government’s £4.8 billion Levelling Up Fund and the £220 million Community Renewal Fund.

He said: “I am pleased to say that both of these funds have attracted considerable interest from local authorities in the north-east.”

On the Acorn scheme, UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord said: “The strong potential of the Acorn project has been confirmed by the bidding process.

“That’s good news for the future and, while I know the bid team will be disappointed not to have made the first cut, it’s encouraging that the Scottish Cluster is a reserve and I’m confident it will continue to develop and compete for the next round of funding.

Scotland has a world-leading energy sector and the UK Government will continue to invest in its future.”

“To date, the UK Government has allocated £31m supporting the development of the scheme and it remains a key player in meeting ambitious carbon capture goals that would see 20-30 megatonnes of carbon dioxide stripped out by 2030.

“Scotland has a world-leading energy sector and the UK Government will continue to invest in its future.”

 

