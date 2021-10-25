Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid restrictions ‘need considered’ if cases rise, warns Scots top doctor

The chair of the British Medical Association Scotland has warned coronavirus restrictions should be "considered" if cases rise again.
By Adele Merson
October 25 2021, 8.49am Updated: October 25 2021, 11.14am
Dr Lewis Morrison, chair of BMA Scotland, said governments should consider reintroducing Covid measures if cases rise.

Dr Lewis Morrison said “the case needs to be made they would genuinely take the pressure off the NHS” if coronavirus restrictions are reintroduced.

He told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland that it would be a “mistake” to “single out Covid-19” as the reason behind the pressure facing the NHS.

The leader of the professional body in Scotland added there is “general pressure” facing the health service, along with staff shortages.

He said: “At any stage if cases start to rise again, reintroduction needs to be considered but it needs to be done in a way that takes everybody with that decision because I think people have had a very long 20 months.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf admitted on Sunday there is “absolutely a risk” of Covid cases rising after the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

However, he said the Scottish Government was not currently considering imposing more restrictions.

‘Not a sustainable situation’

The BMA Scotland chair told the BBC the use of the military to alleviate pressures on the NHS is “not a sustainable situation for months on end”.

The army has been deployed to help struggling hospital departments and drive ambulance vehicles.

It echoes remarks from UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace who cautioned political leaders across the UK against relying on the military to plug gaps beyond the immediate crisis.

The army has been drafted in to help the under-pressure NHS.

Dr Morrison added: “At the moment, every health board is doing what it must to protect urgent and emergency care.

“I think we can expect that approach to continue right through the winter and it may require the help of other agencies such as the military at times in a variety of places.

“But I think the scale of the issue is not one that can be solved by some personnel from the armed forces.”

