As the second week of negotiations gets underway at COP26, Nicola Sturgeon says those least responsible but most affected by climate change need to be heard.

Week two of the UN climate change summit is now underway in Glasgow, and the first minister says governments need to use this week to give more financial support to help the Global South tackle the climate emergency.

She met with a number of delegates and faith representatives from the Global South to discuss what is needed to take action on climate change.

She also took part in a presentation with delegates from Malawi and Tanzania as part of the Glasgow Climate Dialogues, a series of talks co-hosted by the Scottish Government, and heard from island nations about the particular challenges they face.

COP26 must be fair for all countries

Ms Sturgeon says progress has already been made at COP26 to meet the climate change targets set out in the Paris Agreement, which aims to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees.

She said: “Some progress was made last week with commitments on forestry, methane, coal, and pledges that, if delivered, could reduce the gap between the 1.5 degree target that science says we must hit, and the 2.7 degree trajectory we are currently on, but there is still a long way to go to deliver a fair and just outcome for all countries at COP26.

“The next five days are critical to countries in the south who need fair financial support now to adapt to and mitigate the impacts of the climate emergency and who need to see clear steps taken to keep the target of capping temperature increases to 1.5 degrees alive.

“On the day where adaptation, loss and damage as a result of climate change are at the heart of COP, I am determined to do what I can to ensure leaders and negotiators hear the voices of those most impacted by the climate emergency.”

She adds Scotland will double it climate justice fund to £24 million and introduce a £1m partnership to help the world’s most vulnerable communities.

The first minister added: “Over the next five days the world will be watching to see if the sense of optimism that has built up through last week can be turned into real action by countries around the world to tackle the climate crisis.”