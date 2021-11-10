Aberdeenshire MP steps down as Tory vice chair amid ‘sleaze’ row

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scottish Conservative MP Andrew Bowie has resigned from his position as vice-chair of the party.

Mr Bowie decided to “step back” from the part-time paid position to spend more time focusing on his West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine constituents and the future of Scotland’s place in the UK.

The announcement comes following a week of accusations the Tory party was embroiled in “sleaze”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is having to deal with the reporting of “cash for honours” allegations to the Met Police.

And he is facing a furious public and political backlash to the ongoing row over MP lobbying in the Owen Paterson scandal.

Lobbying row

Mr Bowie voted in favour, along with other Scottish Tory MPs, to help Owen Paterson avoid suspension despite finding he was guilty of paid lobbying, which is against the rules.

Mr Paterson has subsequently resigned, and Mr Bowie is reportedly unhappy with how the situation has been handled by the party.

In a statement, Mr Bowie said he would continue in the position until a replacement is found.

“I was honoured to serve as vice-chair of the Conservative and Unionist Party,” he said.

“However, over the last few months, I have come to the decision that I need to take a step back from the demands of the role to focus on representing my constituents in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.

“I formally asked the party yesterday if I could step back from my position and I will remain in post until they have found a successor.”

Theresa May’s former aide

The vice chair position comes with a “part time” salary, according to the register of members’ financial interests.

Mr Bowie has been in the role since October 2019, just before Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the snap winter election.

He was elected in 2017, in the 2017 election amid the Brexit fallout and was the first Scottish Conservative MP of that intake to be given a government role, after being appointed to the position of parliamentary private secretary (PPS) within the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Later in 2018 he was promoted to PPS for then-prime minister Theresa May, serving in the position until she resigned in July 2019.

Mr Bowie has a slim majority of 843, having had a close contest with the SNP candidate Fergus Mutch.

‘In a huff’

An SNP spokesperson said: “If Andrew Bowie quitting his party position is not about the indefensible behaviour of his Government, then his decision is clearly not about integrity.

“After voting with the Government to save Owen Paterson’s skin, he has no integrity to defend.”

The spokesperson highlighted Mr Bowie’s campaigning visit to Kent this week, also questioning whey the party would focus on the union if it is set against another referendum.

“Maybe he has simply gone in the huff because he was again overlooked as a Scotland Office Minister in favour of an unelected lord,” the SNP spokesperson said.