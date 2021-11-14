Scottish Tories urged to review political donations after ‘dirty money’ allegations The Scottish Conservatives have been urged to carry out a review of their political donations after opponents accused the party of being marred with "dirty money". By Derek Healey November 14 2021, 6.31pm Updated: November 14 2021, 9.39pm Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Stephen Bellany. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Neil Gray Scottish Conservatives SNP Westminster More from The Courier Scottish politics team Scottish politics Industry bodies call for business rates discounts for retailers November 15 2021 Scottish politics Online portal for booking flu and Covid boosters opens to more eligible groups November 15 2021 Scottish politics One coronavirus death and 3,077 new cases recorded November 14 2021 More from The Courier Scotland Autumn Series 2021: Scots have to find a way to match South African power, says Stuart McInally Santa’s little helper Lawson shines as Montrose lights up early for Christmas Dundee’s defence and the Premiership’s busiest defender – a delve into the Opta numbers behind Dee struggles HMS Unicorn hosts historic Remembrance event as Dundee honours the fallen Dundee student on search for stolen motorbike Angus communities honour the fallen on Remembrance Sunday