Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘abandoning’ oil and gas sector after announcing Cambo opposition

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nicola Sturgeon faces claims she has “fully abandoned” the North Sea oil and gas industry after confirming her opposition to the controversial Cambo scheme.

The first minister cemented her government’s shift away from long-standing support for the sector, saying: “I don’t think that Cambo should get the green light”.

Ms Sturgeon’s comments at Holyrood follow the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

She had previously urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “reassess” proposed oil and gas schemes, such as the Cambo development, off Shetland.

But she went further on Tuesday when challenged by Labour’s Monica Lennon.

The SNP leader said: “I’ve made my position very clear, I don’t think we can go on extracting new oil and gas forever.

“That’s why we’ve moved away from the policy of maximum economic recovery, and I don’t think we can go and continue to give the go-ahead to new oil fields, so I don’t think that Cambo should get the green light.

I don’t think we can go and continue to give the go-ahead to new oil fields, so I don’t think that Cambo should get the green light.”

“I am not the one taking that decision so I’ve set out a proposal for a climate assessment and I think the presumption would be that Cambo couldn’t and shouldn’t pass any rigorous climate assessment.”

Last week, Oil and Gas UK warned that skilled jobs would be axed unless Holyrood addressed the growing belief that oil and gas can end with a “flick of the switch”.

Scottish Conservative energy spokesman Liam Kerr said: “Nicola Sturgeon has come off the fence and fully abandoned Scotland’s oil and gas industry.

“In a desperate bid to please her Green coalition partners, egged on by Labour, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that she is against the Cambo field and the thousands of Scottish jobs it would protect.

‘The SNP have deserted the industry’

“By refusing to back the Cambo development, the SNP have deserted the industry they once cited as the cornerstone of their economic case for independence.

“Only the Scottish Conservatives are resolute in standing up for the livelihoods of oil and gas workers in Scotland as we transition to net zero.”

Cambo could yield as many as 255 million barrels of oil over its lifetime – and produce an estimated 132m tonnes of CO2 emissions.

‘Welcome clarity’

Scottish Greens climate spokesperson Mark Ruskell welcomed Ms Sturgeon’s remarks.

“I welcome this clarity from the first minister,” he said.

“She is absolutely right that expanding oil and gas is folly during the pressing climate crisis.

“That’s why with Greens in government Scotland is investing in the alternatives, expanding renewable energy and decarbonising homes and transport, creating new jobs along the way.”

Friends of the Earth Scotland Head of Campaigns Mary Church said: “We welcome the first minister’s acknowledgement that there is no credible climate test that the Cambo oil field could ever pass.

“This is an important progression of the Scottish Government’s position, which must now translate into clear opposition to all new fossil fuel projects.”