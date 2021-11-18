Sharp rise in costs ‘shows need to cap rents’ say Scottish Greens

The cost of renting has soared by as much as 30% across the North East, Dundee Fife and Perth over the last 10 years, Scottish Government figures have shown.

People living in the Kingdom will, on average, have had their accommodation costs hiked from £464 to £616 per month — behind only Edinburgh and Glasgow.

In Dundee and Angus, a near 21% increase has been noticed, with the average rent in the area setting people back £601 per month — up from £497 in 2010.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire saw the smallest increase in rent costs, but only because of above-normal rent rates in the city at the beginning of the last decade — Aberdeen city rents were only second to Edinburgh costs at £643 per month on average in 2010, now £649.

Highlands and Islands renters have also experienced a more than 20% hike, from an average of £503 in 2010 to £612 in 2021.

Unlike Aberdeen, rent in Edinburgh and Lothian — which were roughly the same as those in the Granite City in 2010 — have jumped by around 42%, with an average let in the Capital costing £942 per month.

The average cost of rent in Scotland is £693, up from £554 in 2010 – a 25% increase.

Stuck in Rent

Earlier this year, an investigation by us uncovered fears of younger people being priced out of being able to live in cities like Dundee and Aberdeen.

While in the Highlands the rise of second homes, holiday lets and short-term lets have left some fearing the worst for the future of their local communities.

Charity warning

Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland, warned rising rents pushed families across the country closer to poverty.

She said: “It has been an extremely tough year for many, with tens of thousands of people losing jobs and income. But the cost of putting a roof over your head in the private sector is still growing, putting extra undue pressure on families.

“The housing system in Scotland is broken and we need to see action now so that no one has to face the prospect of losing their home. Families are sacrificing other essentials such as energy to heat homes and clothing to pay for extortionate rent. The rising cost of family homes mustn’t be allowed to push more children into poverty.

“The Scottish Government’s rented sector strategy needs to address this long-term issue of increasing rents. Alongside this, we need to give hope to struggling families by building more social housing so that everyone can have the foundation of a safe, secure and affordable home.”

Greens rent commitment

The Scottish Greens have secured a commitment to introduce a national system of rent controls, as part of their agreement with the Scottish Government, which will see a package of enhanced rights for tenants delivered, the party claims.

North East MSP Maggie Chapman said: “Many of my constituents in Dundee and Angus, alongside tenants across Scotland, have faced steep rent rises in recent years.

“We cannot leave something as fundamental as people’s homes to market-led forces.

“That’s why I’m proud that the Scottish Greens will bring rent controls back to Scotland as part of a fair deal for Scotland’s renters.

“We’ll keep working hard for communities across the North East.”