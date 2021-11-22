Covid passports: One in three young Scots face pub ‘lock-out’ this Christmas Around one third of young adults face being locked out of Scotland's pubs and restaurants in the run-up to Christmas if Covid vaccine passports are extended. By Calum Ross November 22 2021, 3.24pm Updated: November 22 2021, 5.23pm [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce coronavirus Nicola Sturgeon Vaccine Passports More from The Courier Scottish politics team Scottish politics Strike threat at SQA could cause third year of exam chaos for schools November 22 2021 Scottish politics Scottish Lib Dems calls for vote on expansion of Covid rules ahead of statement November 22 2021 Scottish politics Dundee backed for possible drug consumption room pilot scheme November 22 2021 More from The Courier Police attended crash after car lands on roof near Dunfermline Strike threat at SQA could cause third year of exam chaos for schools Elderly man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Pittenweem Dundee brown bin fees to increase despite claims of it being a ‘stealth tax’ Monday court round-up — Coke cash grab-back and illegal house party A909: Emergency services called to three-car crash near Burntisland