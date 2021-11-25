EXCLUSIVE: Fears Dundee could lose more than 100 front-line education jobs over attainment gap changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Fears Dundee could lose more than 100 front-line education jobs over attainment gap changes

A shake-up of funding for Scotland's poorest children could cut more than 100 education jobs, including teachers, in Dundee and strip millions of pounds from the city, an MSP warns.
By Derek Healey
November 25 2021, 6.00am
Photo of Derek Healey

A shake-up of funding for Scotland’s poorest children could cut more than 100 education jobs, including teachers, in Dundee and strip millions of pounds from the city, an MSP warns.

Scottish Labour education spokesman Michael Marra said pupils in Dundee will lose out following a change that will see a cash pot previously shared among the country’s nine most deprived council areas stretched across all 32 local authorities.

We can reveal SNP Dundee City Council leader John Alexander was the only council chief in Scotland to stand against the change when it was discussed among other local authorities – a move that put him at odds with his own party bosses.

The funding scheme, which aims to reduce the poverty-related attainment gap in schools, provides funding of £43 million.

In previous years, this has seen around £6.3 million of extra cash made available to help the poorest pupils in Dundee achieve their goals.

Youngsters in Clackmannanshire, East Ayrshire, Glasgow, Inverclyde, North Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire also benefitted as part of the small number of “challenge authorities”.

However, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville told MSPs on Tuesday the money will in future be broken up by all 32 of the country’s councils, with allocation depending on the number of low income families who live there.

City faces ‘multi-million pounds of cuts’

Labour MSP Michael Marra, who is also a Dundee councillor, said he has been told this will leave “in excess of 100 front-line education posts at risk which are directly linked to the funding”.

I, in fact, was the only council leader not to vote in favour of the changes and to defend Dundee’s position.”

– Dundee council leader John Alexander

A full breakdown of the allocation to each local authority has not yet been made available but Mr Marra said Dundee “faces multi-million pounds of cuts”.

He said: “That the SNP are choosing this moment to make callous cuts to the poorest children’s education is grotesque and intolerable. It almost defies belief.

These children have suffered most in the pandemic.”

Scottish Labour’s education spokesman Michael Marra

He added: “They have lost the most time in classroom, had less education online and have seen the SNP embed inequality within the system. They have seen their life chances deliberately weakened – and so it is the case again today.

“Far from rhetoric on recovery, they are abandoning any pretence they care about the poorest pupils in the poorest areas.”

Labour MSP told to ‘collar his own party’

However, Mr Marra was accused by council leader John Alexander of trying “to pull the wool over the public’s eyes” by targeting his criticism at the SNP when he should “collar his own party before criticising mine”.

Mr Alexander said the changes were discussed by all 32 council leaders, and that Mr Marra’s Labour colleagues “supported that change”.

“I, in fact, was the only council leader not to vote in favour of the changes and to defend Dundee’s position,” Mr Alexander said. “I would have appreciated his support at that time, rather than after the horses have bolted.”

John Alexander
John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council.

The council leader said that although he would have rather not had a reduction in Dundee’s share of the cash, he supported the objective of targeting it at pupils experiencing poverty across the whole of Scotland.

He said this will “inevitably result in a reduction for the nine (council areas) but a benefit to pupils living in poverty across the other areas”.

“As of yet, we don’t know what that will look like or what the exact impact will be, particularly as head teachers decide on how the vast majority is spent and not politicians,” Mr Alexander said.

“Councillor Marra seems to be second guessing those considerations. Clearly we would want to see as much money coming to Dundee as is possible.

“I support the objective but would have rather not seen a reduction in Dundee’s allocation, that goes without saying.”

A defining mission

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described improving education and closing the attainment gap as her “defining mission” in politics.

Almost £1 billion has been spent on the issue since 2015 but a report from Audit Scotland earlier this year found inequalities remain “wide” and have worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A further £200m will be spent on closing the attainment gap next year and the investment over the five year parliamentary term will be around £1 billion, up from £750 million in the previous parliament.

School attainment gap funding: What changes were announced and how do they impact Tayside and Fife pupils?

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier