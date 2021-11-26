Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police Scotland ends Sri Lankan training scheme over human rights concerns

By Rachel Amery
November 26 2021, 2.57pm
Police Scotland is to end its ties with Sri Lanka

Scotland’s police service will stop training officers in Sri Lanka after concerns were raised over human rights abuses in the country.

Since 2013 Police Scotland’s international development and innovation unit, based in Tulliallan, has been running training programmes on sexual and gender-based violence to officers in the South Asian country.

There were calls for the ties to be cut, along with accusations the force was helping to cover-up alleged abuses in Sri Lanka.

Police Scotland has now confirmed it will no longer be training Sri Lankan officers.

Human rights concerns

Campaigners from Human Rights Watch said there had been concerns since President Gotabaya Rajapaksa came to power in 2019.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (right) and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at during the ministerial swearing in ceremony at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo Sri Lanka

They say his administration blocked accountability for abuses linked to the country’s 26-year civil war, which ended in 2009, as well as facilitating torture and keeping tabs on victims, their families and human rights defenders.

It is brilliant Scotland did this.”

– Frances Harrison, International Truth and Justice Project director

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said: “Police Scotland has been advised there will be no requests for support in Sri Lanka during the remaining five months of the current contract, and we reached the decision not to seek to renew the contract, or engage in any contracts or work, to support the Sri Lanka Police Service.

“Police Scotland seeks to make optimum use of its own capability and resources, ensuring they are best directed where they can be most effective and create a positive, lasting contribution.

“We are keen to continue to support conflict, stability and security funded programmes of work delivered across the world by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and focus on efforts to prevent harm at source while stabilising communities beyond our boundaries by innovating and sharing best practice.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic Police Scotland has not run any training programmes in Sri Lanka since February 2021, and it officially paused this in May 2021 pending a review.

Initiative ‘sets an example to Westminster’

The International Truth and Justice Project has welcomed the move, saying Police Scotland is setting an example to Westminster and the rest of the world.

Frances Harrison, director of the International Truth and Justice Project

Frances Harrison, the project’s director, said: “It is brilliant Scotland did this.

“We had hoped it would come from the Foreign Office because they do the assessments and have the relationship with the high commission, but the fact Police Scotland took the initiative sets an example to Westminster.”

