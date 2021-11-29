Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fears a National Care Service puts island and rural communities ‘at risk’

By Andy Philip
November 29 2021, 6.00am

The Scottish Government’s plan for a new national care service could destabilise rural and island economies and force people to move, according to a series of warnings in a nationwide consultation.

Concerns are being raised by public sector membership group Solace as part of a major shake-up of care in Scotland.

The SNP Government is looking at a universal system of child and adult social care, comparing it with health care through the NHS.

It has been welcomed by some as an attempt to bring more public control into an area with major private interests, underlined by the pressures of the Covid pandemic.

But council leaders claim the proposal also “cuts through the heart” of local governance in Scotland.

In their response to a consultation, Solace highlighted specific problems for the Highlands and islands

‘Depopulation risk’

The warnings, seen by us, point out local authorities are often the biggest employer in jobs such as social care.

Those services are then linked to maintaining local economies.

The government said a centrally run National Care Service will provide consistency, equity and fairness.

We are at the beginning of a journey to improve social care in Scotland. We will only get this right with your support.”

– Scottish Government social minister Kevin Stewart

It is currently planned, commissioned and delivered by a mix of public, independent and charitable groups.

Solace said there is “risk of depopulation” in more remote areas if services are not available locally, which would “destabilise” economies.

The group also warns additional overheads from a new employer might divert resources.

What problems are being identified?

A Solace Scotland spokesman said: “The creation of a national care service is such a huge undertaking, creating such major structural change, that some negative unintended consequences are inevitable.

“We want to help the Scottish Government avoid those unintended consequences using our experience on the ground. One of these relates to care provision in the islands.

“The sparseness of island communities and the relative lack of private provision makes local authority provision uniquely critical.

“The removal of local control could place island care services at real risk, island communities are unique and a one size fits all model based on the needs of urban communities is unlikely to meet the needs of rural and island communities.”

‘Attack on localism’

The group’s fears are similar to concerns raised by the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities when the consultation was opened in August.

Their president, councillor Alison Evison, said: “It is an attack on localism and on the rights of local people to make decisions democratically for their place.

“It once again brings a centralising approach to how decisions which should be taken locally are made.”

Announcing the consultation, Scottish Government minister Kevin Stewart said: “We will review the systems, remove unwarranted duplication of functions and make best use of the public purse.

“I want to ensure that the new service is designed around the needs of those who access services and supports the needs of the workforce.

“My priority is that the interests of those who use and deliver social care are firmly at the heart of decision making in building a stronger system.

“We are at the beginning of a journey to improve social care in Scotland. We will only get this right with your support.”

