Covid: Nicola Sturgeon expected to announce further restrictions amid rising Omicron cases

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce new Covid-19 restrictions on Tuesday as she reacts to rising numbers of Omicron variant cases.

Scottish Government ministers are meeting to discuss if any further rules are needed amid concerns about the spread of the new strain.

The first minister will update MSPs at Holyrood at around 2.15pm before a televised address to the nation on Tuesday evening.

Her statement comes a day after Scotland’s health secretary said further coronavirus restrictions were “inevitable”.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Humza Yousaf said: “I think it’s inevitable that we will announce additional protective measures.

“I would be reluctant to get into detail on that because we’re working through that detail.

“We are looking at preventative measures again, and the first minister will announce detail of that tomorrow.”

A total of 3,750 new cases were recorded in Scotland on Monday, including 159 of the Omicron variant.

The number of people in hospital had risen to 561 with 39 of those in intensive care.

What is Nicola Sturgeon expected to say?

Further restrictions may be put in place to help curb the spread of the virus as cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise.

There are fears that the “tsunami” of quickly spreading Omicron cases will put further strain on the NHS and care sector.

Ms Sturgeon has previously said that any further restrictions put in place would need to be proportionate.

Guidance has already been issued on cancelling Christmas parties after early data showed the Omicron variant was linked to social gatherings.

But government ministers are likely to consider further limitations on social interactions over the festive season.

The first minister has also already asked anyone who was working from home during the first lockdown to do so again.

Although one teaching union has called for schools to close early for the Christmas holidays, the government says it wants to minimise disruption to education, with an early closure ahead of the Christmas holidays unlikely.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a pre-recorded statement on the increased roll-out of the booster vaccine.

In Scotland, the booster programme opened to 30 to 39-year-olds on Monday with the next age cohort expected to be able to book from later this week.

The latest data shows 2,154,571 people have received a third dose or booster across the country so far.

How do I follow the briefing?

The update will be streamed live on Scottish Parliament TV from around 2.15pm.

