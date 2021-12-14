Covid: Nicola Sturgeon expected to announce further restrictions amid rising Omicron cases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Covid: Nicola Sturgeon expected to announce further restrictions amid rising Omicron cases

By Ellie Milne
December 14 2021, 8.18am Updated: December 14 2021, 9.34am
Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce new Covid-19 restrictions on Tuesday as she reacts to rising numbers of Omicron variant cases.

Scottish Government ministers are meeting to discuss if any further rules are needed amid concerns about the spread of the new strain.

The first minister will update MSPs at Holyrood at around 2.15pm before a televised address to the nation on Tuesday evening.

Her statement comes a day after Scotland’s health secretary said further coronavirus restrictions were “inevitable”.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has warned new restrictions are “inevitable”.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Humza Yousaf said: “I think it’s inevitable that we will announce additional protective measures.

“I would be reluctant to get into detail on that because we’re working through that detail.

“We are looking at preventative measures again, and the first minister will announce detail of that tomorrow.”

A total of 3,750 new cases were recorded in Scotland on Monday, including 159 of the Omicron variant.

The number of people in hospital had risen to 561 with 39 of those in intensive care.

What is Nicola Sturgeon expected to say?

Further restrictions may be put in place to help curb the spread of the virus as cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise.

There are fears that the “tsunami” of quickly spreading Omicron cases will put further strain on the NHS and care sector.

Ms Sturgeon has previously said that any further restrictions put in place would need to be proportionate.

Guidance has already been issued on cancelling Christmas parties after early data showed the Omicron variant was linked to social gatherings.

But government ministers are likely to consider further limitations on social interactions over the festive season.

There could be moves to limit social gatherings. Image: Shutterstock.

The first minister has also already asked anyone who was working from home during the first lockdown to do so again.

Although one teaching union has called for schools to close early for the Christmas holidays, the government says it wants to minimise disruption to education, with an early closure ahead of the Christmas holidays unlikely.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a pre-recorded statement on the increased roll-out of the booster vaccine.

In Scotland, the booster programme opened to 30 to 39-year-olds on Monday with the next age cohort expected to be able to book from later this week.

The latest data shows 2,154,571 people have received a third dose or booster across the country so far.

How do I follow the briefing?

The update will be streamed live on Scottish Parliament TV from around 2.15pm.

You can follow all the latest updates as they’re announced on our live blog.

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier