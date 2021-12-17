Storm Arwen: Investigation findings to be published by Scottish ministers next month

A national review into the response to the widespread destruction caused by Storm Arwen will be published by the Scottish Government next month.

The inquiry by the Holyrood administration is one of several under way in the wake of the storm, which left thousands of homes without power at the end of November.

Scottish ministers described it as a more significant weather event than the infamous “Beast from the East” in 2018, with the north-east particularly badly hit by unusually strong north to north-easterly winds, compounded by snow and cold temperatures.

The Scottish Government is also due to hold talks with officials at Westminster over a probe being conducted by its Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The UK Government review will focus on policy and any changes needed to improve resilience, and it has been reported that it could consider whether more power lines should be buried under ground.

The Scottish Government is looking at local responses and care provided to those who needed support, while the energy regulator Ofgem is assessing the role of power companies and their response.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “A national review of the response to Storm Arwen will be published in January.”

Aberdeenshire East SNP MSP Gillian Martin said: “I welcome the review and hope that it includes recommendations on how communication to affected households could be improved, as this was the stand out issue for my constituents.

“In particular I would like to have seen local radio stations acting as a conduit for information on the many hubs that were in place, and for SSEN’s text information to be far more accurate.”

‘Lessons must be learned’

David Duguid, Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan, said: “I’m glad the Scottish Government is conducting a review into those devolved responsibilities which were exposed during Storm Arwen.

“Lessons must be learned at local level and I hope this review will improve responses for future instances of extreme weather and other localised crises.

“I’m also engaging with UK Government ministers and officials to ensure both governments work together in identifying and resolving the issues which came to light during the storm.”

He added: “It’s vital we also hold energy companies to account to ensure they are delivering the service that is expected of them.

“I’m extremely grateful to the SSEN engineers, Armed Forces personnel, emergency responders and local volunteers and community groups who worked round the clock to pull communities through this difficult period.”