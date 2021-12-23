Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid: Nightclubs to shut in Scotland for three weeks

By Rachel Amery
December 23 2021, 9.52am Updated: December 23 2021, 3.38pm

Nightclubs are to close in Scotland for at least three weeks after Boxing Day, the government announced.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said venues will shut from December 27 in an attempt to stem the spread of Omicron, unless they are able to operate with social distancing and table service.

It follows restrictions on hospitality which bring back the requirement of one-metre social distancing between groups and a maximum capacity of 100 people at a standing indoor event.

Further restrictions to curb Omicron

Speaking to MSPs in Holyrood on Thursday morning, Mr Swinney said: “From December 27 for three weeks we intend to introduce further restrictions to reduce transmission.

“This includes table service for premises serving alcohol and one metre distancing between groups.

Deputy First Minister and Covid-19 Recovery Secretary John Swinney

“I want to highlight one further change to this point.

“Having engaged with the sector we propose that nightclubs shouldn’t operate for this three week period.

“While open to them operating with distancing and table service, and that option remains, we consider closing them until they are able to operate normally again.”

The regulations will come into force at 5am on December 27.

Mr Swinney says the Scottish Government is providing an extra £375 million in support, on top of the £100m announced last week, to support businesses affected by these restrictions.

‘We can’t support everybody’

Mr Swinney did however warn that not every business which needs financial help to get through the next few weeks will receive it.

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser asked the Covid-19 recovery secretary whether or not businesses such as accommodation providers will be able to get help.

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser
In response, Mr Swinney said: “I think what I have to say is a really candid reflection.

“We can’t support everybody that is affected by the restrictions that are having to be put in place.

“We have made significant steps within our own resources to ensure we can put some funding in place.

“But the government has been explicit, it would help enormously if there was a targeted extension of the furlough scheme from the UK Government because of the challenges we face – but that is not forthcoming.

“I think we would be in a better position to be able to respond had we access to a broad range of options, some of which include furlough.”

However Mr Fraser says the Scottish Government needs to do more with the money they have been given from Westminster.

Mr Fraser said: “Businesses on the brink need to know now exactly what financial support they will receive, and when.

“The SNP government has been given an extra £440 million in assistance from the UK Government.

“They need to get that money out the door and into the hands of beleaguered Scottish businesses immediately.”

Full list of new Omicron Covid rules in Scotland

