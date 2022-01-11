‘WTF!’ Furious Ruth Davidson slams Boris Johnson over Downing Street lockdown garden party

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ruth Davidson slammed Boris Johnson after it emerged 100 guests were invited to Downing Street garden party at the height of lockdown.

The ex-Scottish Tory leader tore into the Prime Minister and said people are “rightly furious” over the shocking rule breach on May 20, 2020 which was uncovered last night.

In a self-censored burst of anger on social media, the former MSP condemned the party’s attempt to delay action until a formal probe concludes.

She wrote: “This line won’t survive 48 hrs. Nobody needs an official to tell them if they were at a boozy shindig in their own garden. People are (rightly) furious.

“They sacrificed so much – visiting sick or grieving relatives, funerals. What tf were any of these people thinking?”

Email revelations

A bombshell email, published on Monday by ITV News, revealed Downing Street workers were urged to bring their own drink to the outdoor party by the UK Tory leader’s aide at a time when large gatherings were banned.

It’s understood Mr Johnson attended the bash with his wife at a time when the UK remained under strict Covid lockdown rules.

The large gathering came just hours after Tory minister Oliver Dowden warned the public they could only meet with one pal from another household outdoors.

Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze! – Martin Reynolds, Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister

An email from the PM’s private secretary Martin Reynolds read: “After what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening.

“Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

Ms Davidson also appeared on BBC News this morning as she branded the lockdown garden party “appalling” and “indefensible”.

She also dismissed Tory MP Michael Fabricant’s attempt to defend the rule break after he claimed it was excusable because Westminster staff were key workers.

“I don’t think binmen were playing beer pong back in the garage when they finished their rounds. – Ruth Davidson

The ex-Conservative boss said: “There were tens of thousands of key workers across the country.

“I don’t think hospital nurses and doctors were in the hospital garden after their shift ended having a glass of Rosé.

“I don’t think binmen were playing beer pong back in the garage when they finished their rounds.

“I don’t think that people making sure the country still had food in Tesco or Morrisons or Asda were having a big shindig get together in the loading docks when their shift ended.”

‘The silence is deafening’

Meanwhile, the SNP accused Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross of “going into hiding”.

MP Mhairi Black said: “The silence from Douglas Ross and the Scottish Tories over the latest Covid rule-breaking party in Downing Street is deafening.

“Rather than growing a backbone and challenging Boris Johnson, Ross and his colleagues have gone into hiding – again.

“For all his hollow rhetoric, when it comes to the man he backed as Prime Minister, it seems as though Douglas Ross has conveniently lost his refereeing cards.”

And the SNP’s Westminster deputy leader Kirsten Oswald said: “Tory MPs have a choice to make. They can finally do the right thing and remove Boris Johnson from office – or they will face the wrath of voters at the next general election.

“People are understandably furious that, yet again, it’s one rule for the Tory elite and another for the rest of us. The Prime Minister is not fit for office.”

The shocking revelations come after the Prime Minister was photographed sitting with his wife and staff in the Downing Street gardens just five days earlier.

‘No confidence’

Last month the Tory leader came under pressure after it emerged staff held a Christmas party while the country was under Covid curbs.

Senior party worker Allega Stratton was forced to resign as video footage emerged of her seemingly mocking lockdown breaches on camera.

Douglas Ross was contacted last night for comment over the latest controversy.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton challenged Mr Ross to submit a letter of no-confidence in his party leader.

“While my constituents said goodbye to their loved ones via Zoom, Boris Johnson’s private secretary was telling staff to bring their own booze for a garden party knees up,” he said.