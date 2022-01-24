Angus South MSP Graeme Dey resigns from Scottish Government for health reasons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP transport minister Graeme Dey has resigned from the Scottish Government for “health related reasons”.

Mr Dey, the MSP for Angus South, served in the role since the 2021 Holyrood election.

Writing to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Mr Dey explained: “It has been an absolute privilege to serve as a minister in the Scottish Government, firstly as minister for parliamentary business and veterans and laterally as minister for transport.

“I have always prided myself of being able to give 100% to any task I am charged with.

Despite my continuing passion, I find myself unable now to give this role everything it rightly deserves.

“Regrettably, despite my continuing passion, I find myself unable now to give this hugely important ministerial role everything it rightly requires and deserves.

“It is therefore with regret that I am writing to resign from office as minister for transport in the Scottish Government.”

‘Door always open’ for Dey

The first minister said he was a “formidable” minister and would be welcomed back into government in the future if he wishes.

Ms Sturgeon said: “This is the right decision for Graeme to reach at this time, and he leaves government with my very best wishes.

“He has been a highly effective minister and steps down with many achievements to his name.

“As minister for parliamentary business, he built trust and confidence across the political spectrum to navigate a period of minority government, and ensure that government remained accountable to parliament throughout the period of lockdown earlier in the pandemic.

“As transport minister, Graeme played a huge part in ensuring the success of COP26.

“He has also delivered concessionary bus travel for under-22s, set out plans to reduce car travel to meet climate targets, and prepared the ground for the return of Scotland’s railway to public ownership.

“Amongst his many responsibilities, I know that Graeme particularly valued his time as minister for veterans.

“In that role, he secured additional funding for veteran services and I have no doubt that the veteran community will continue to benefit from his support as a backbench MSP.

“Circumstances permitting, the door will always be open should Graeme wish a return to government in future.

“In the meantime, I wish him well and know that he will continue to serve his Angus constituents with drive and commitment.”