Electricians struggling to source fire alarms on deadline for new safety standards

Electricians have been "unable" to get fire alarms to meet new legislation in force from February 1.
By Adele Merson
February 1 2022, 2.40pm Updated: February 1 2022, 2.41pm
The new standards require all homes in Scotland to have interlinked appliances which communicate with each other.

But the Scottish Government has come under criticism for the “chaos” surrounding the roll-out – including the cost of the alarms and shortages of the appliances.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross was contacted by electricians in his region who say they are “simply unable to get the stock to fit the alarms”.

They warned him “people won’t be able to meet the new requirements any time soon as the resources just aren’t there”.

He said complaints came from his Moray area and involved problems sourcing stock in Perth and Aberdeen – with some appointments to fit the alarms cancelled.

The Scottish Government stressed householders do not need to get an electrician in to fit the alarms.

Battery operated alarms are available and can be fitted by home owners themselves, with officials advising that supply is available.

From February 1, members of the public are required to have smoke alarms in the room where they spend most of their time, as well as in kitchens and in hallways.

Many people are unprepared for this new legislation which is now in force.

– Douglas Ross

The alarms cost an average of £220 but will be more expensive if a tradesperson is required to fit the appliances.

Mr Ross said: “I have been contacted by many constituents from across Moray who are extremely worried by this new legislation and are unsure about what they have to do or how they are expected to pay for new alarms which are costing hundreds of pounds.

“There has been so little information from the SNP Scottish Government, and many people are unprepared for this new legislation which is now in force.”

Extra funding available

Housing Secretary Shona Robison announced an extra £500,000 in funding to support more elderly and disabled people to get the alarms installed.

This doubles the funding already given to Care and Repair Scotland to help the most vulnerable.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has also received £1m of government funding to install alarms in the homes of people at highest risk.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Housing Secretary Shona Robison said interlinked fire alarms will “save more lives”.

She added: “We would encourage all homeowners to install the alarms as soon as they are able – long life battery-powered interlinked alarms are as easy to install as traditional standalone ones.”

