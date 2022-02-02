5 things to watch out for as Boris Johnson prepares for gruelling Prime Minister’s Questions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The prime minister faces more tough questions over No10 lockdown breaches after he was hit by further damaging revelations.

Boris Johnson desperately tried to draw a line under the Downing Street parties scandal on Monday as a summary of Sue Gray’s report was released.

But it has since emerged the prime minister attended a party in his flat in November 2020 on the day Dominic Cummings, his former aide, quit.

Here’s everything you can expect to come up this afternoon in what promises to be another dramatic Westminster showdown.

1. PM to be quizzed over flat party

On Monday Mr Johnson refused to be drawn on whether he went to a bash in his own private flat which is being investigated by police.

The prime minister was quizzed over the bash by several MPs but said rivals would have to wait for the Met inquiry to conclude.

However, The Telegraph reported the Tory chief was seen going into his home when the November 13 party took place.

The event happened on the same day Dominic Cummings left his post as chief adviser for the UK leader.

It’s been claimed ABBA songs – including The Winner Takes it All – were heard blaring from the residence.

Sir Keir Starmer is likely to push the prime minister to reveal if he was in attendance.

2. Row over Jimmy Savile slur

Boris Johnson sparked fury on Monday after he falsely claimed Labour boss Sir Keir had failed to prosecute disgraced Jimmy Savile.

Lawyer Sir Keir served as England’s director of public prosecutions before he moved into the House of Commons in 2015.

Mr Johnson’s slur that his rival neglected to bring the notorious paedophile to justice was slammed by both Labour MPs and the opposition leader’s former colleagues.

Former Tory chief whip Julian Lewis – who served as Northern Ireland minister under the prime minister – also urged his boss to retract the comment.

So far the Conservative leader has refused to withdraw his claim despite Sir Keir saying he was “debasing himself by going low”.

The prime minister was also rebuked in parliament by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle for his remarks.

3. Could Ian Blackford get kicked out parliament again?

The SNP’s Westminster leader was at the centre of a major political drama on Monday when he was ejected from the House of Commons.

Ian Blackford was given his marching orders from the benches after he claimed Boris Johnson had lied and deliberately misled parliament over the partyscandal scandal.

Under current rules, MPs in Westminster cannot directly claim their rivals have lied or purposefully been mistruthful.

But Mr Blackford pointed out that Mr Johnson had previously claimed no lockdown parties took place – before more evidence later emerged of rule-breaking.

The nationalist MP defended his decision to call the prime minister a liar and said it would have been dishonest from him to walk back on the jibe.

Mr Blackford will grill Mr Johnson this afternoon after repeated demands for him to quit – but could be rapped again if he continues to brand the PM a liar.

4. Will more Tories turn against their leader?

Boris Johnson has been hit by further rebellions in recent days as more Tory MPs turn against him.

On Monday veteran Conservative minister Andrew Mitchell told the prime minister he no longer enjoyed his support.

Meanwhile, Tory MP Charles Walker said he would “applaud” if Mr Johnson stood down from his post.

All eyes in Scotland will be on whether any Scottish Conservative MPs join leader Douglas Ross in turning against the PM.

Westminster Tory politicians north of the border have refused to join calls for their boss to stand down.

North-east MP Andrew Bowie previously said Mr Johnson should be “considering his position” but said he would wait until Sue Gray’s report had been released in full.

5. Demands to publish any police fine details in full

Rival fury erupted after it emerged the Tories could try to conceal details of any fines handed to senior figures including Boris Johnson for breaking lockdown.

The Met Police are currently investigating 12 of the 16 events referred to in civil servant Ms Gray’s report.

If found guilty of seriously breaching restrictions, the prime minister and No10 workers could be given a penalty fine.

Downing Street initially refused to confirm whether the public would find out if the Tory leader was rapped.

But they later walked back on the claims after a major backlash.

The prime minister could be asked to give assurances by rivals that he will be honest with voters if he is punished for rule breaches.