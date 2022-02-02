Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Gove: Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is a ‘super-heavyweight’

Michael Gove stepped into a Tory civil war in an attempt to defend Douglas Ross from claims he is a "lightweight" in the party.
By Justin Bowie
February 2 2022, 11.00am Updated: February 2 2022, 3.33pm
Michael Gove leapt to Douglas Ross's defence.
The senior Conservative said “super-heavyweight” Mr Ross has been a “brilliant leader” weeks after he’d been ridiculed in the Commons by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The name calling began when Mr Ross, MP for Moray, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson should quit.

The prime minister later refused to defend the Holyrood party chief in the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Since then Mr Ross has continued to insist the Tory leader must stand down as further damaging party revelations emerged.

Mr Gove said on Wednesday the PM has full confidence in Mr Ross and believes he’s a “fantastic champion” for the country.

But he stopped short of saying Mr Rees-Mogg should say sorry.

‘Brilliant leader’

The levelling up minister said: “In my opinion Douglas Ross is a super-heavyweight.

“Douglas Ross is a friend of mine. He is a brilliant leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

He does a fantastic job, not just in Westminster where he helps to hold government to account, but also in Holyrood. I think that Douglas has assembled a top-rate team in Holyrood.”

Mr Gove refused to be drawn on whether his Cabinet colleague Mr Rees-Mogg should be forced to apologise for his jibe.

Douglas is a fantastic champion for Scotland.”

Michael Gove MP

He said: “I never invite other people to apologise. I always, if I make a mistake, apologise myself.

“Speaking for myself, and I know for the Prime Minister as well, we think Douglas is a fantastic champion for Scotland.

“He holds the First Minister rigorously to account. We should be, as a Conservative team, recognising we are stronger together as one Conservative family.”

How the Scottish Conservatives split over Boris Johnson

Mr Ross was joined by all Tory MSPs when he demanded Boris Johnson’s resignation last month.

Every active Holyrood Conservative politician agreed the lockdown bash scandal was too damaging for the prime minister to continue.

But so far Mr Ross is the only MP for his party north of the border to turn against their Westminster leader.

Secretary of state for Scotland Alister Jack has remained resolutely behind the PM and insists he can continue in the top job.

Alister Jack backed the PM.

The Dumfries and Galloway MP insisted Mr Johnson could not be blamed for parties held the night before Prince Philip’s funeral, saying: “When the cat’s away, the mice were playing.”

The Tory loyalist claimed a party held in the PM’s flat on the day Dominic Cummings quit in November 2020 could have been a “strategy meeting”.

North-east MP Andrew Bowie said Mr Johnson should be “considering his position” but refused to demand his exit.

He instead said he would wait for Sue Gray’s full report to be released.

Ex-Scotland minister David Mundell said last month he believed there was no reason the PM couldn’t explain what had happened at lockdown parties before Ms Gray’s inquiry came out.

When Jacob Rees-Mogg was almost beaten up in Fife in 1997

