VIDEO: Watch Boris Johnson dodge question on Downing Street party allegation

By Justin Bowie
February 2 2022, 1.09pm Updated: February 2 2022, 1.48pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson. is braced for Sue Gray's report.
Boris Johnson dodged a question on parties.

Boris Johnson has been branded a “running joke” after he ignored a call to set the record straight and confirm whether he attended a Downing Street lockdown party at his flat in November 2020.

SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford quizzed the Tory leader during Prime Minister’s Questions after reports emerged he was at the bash on the day Dominic Cummings quit as an adviser.

Mr Johnson had previously denied any party at his flat took place, but it was later confirmed it is being investigated by police.

Since Monday the prime minister has avoided questions about whether he attended.

Asked by Mr Blackford, the Conservative leader responded with claims about standing up to Russia and being responsible for the UK’s speedy vaccine rollout.

Earlier, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack insisted the gathering could have been a “strategy meeting” and brushed off claims ABBA music had been blaring.

Two days after he was booted from the House of Commons for branding the PM a liar, the SNP’s Mr Blackford said: “I have a difficulty reconciling the Prime Minister’s version of the events with other evidence.

“I have a duty to reflect and represent the deep, deep public anger with the Prime Minister.”

SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford.

He added: “The Prime Minister attended a party in his flat on November 13, 2020.

“The Prime Minister previously told the House that no party took place. The police are now investigating this party.

“If he’s fined, he must resign. The House should not be treated with contempt. Surely he doesn’t need to wait for an investigation to tell us where he was.”

The PM replied: “The process must go on. We’ve been delivering the fastest vaccine and booster rollout in Europe.

“We’ve been getting people back into work. We’ve been helping to bring the West together.”

Mr Blackford shot back: “We have now reached the ridiculous scenario of a Prime Minister who can’t even tell us where he was.

“He lives in a world where he thinks everything is owed to him and he never pauses to think what he owes to the public. The Prime Minister is now a dangerous distraction at home and a running joke on the international stage.”

