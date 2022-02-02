Transport strategy ‘a betrayal’ as key Angus rail project not included, says Tory MSP

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government’s 20-year strategy for transport projects has been met with “disbelief, disappointment and dismay” after omitting promised improvements in rail, it has been claimed.

It has been 14 years since a promise to slash journey times between Aberdeen and Edinburgh by 20 minutes was put forward.

Key to this includes multi-million pound proposals to dual a crucial piece of the main east coast rail line running through Angus.

In 2003, the single track at Usan, south of Montrose, was identified as a reason for uncompetitive Dundee to Aberdeen rail journey times.

‘Fails to provide new stations’

North-east MSP Liam Kerr told Transport Secretary Michael Matheson that journey reductions between Aberdeen, Dundee and the Central Belt have been “dispensed” from the Strategic Transport Review (STPR2).

This is despite it being a long-standing commitment by SNP governments since 2008.

Mr Kerr said: “The response to STPR2 in the north-east has been one of disbelief, disappointment and dismay, as despite the cabinet secretary’s weasel words, it ducks out of dualling Usan, dispenses with the promise of a 20-minute reduction in journey times to the central belt and fails to provide new stations at Cove and Newtonhill.

“Crucially there is nothing about relaying rail to Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

“So, Cabinet Secretary, a straight question – will this government relay any rail lines north of Dyce during the period of STPR2 – yes or no?”

‘Not national strategic projects’

Mr Matheson told Mr Kerr these type of projects do not sit within the remit of the national transport review but stressed there are other avenues to take this forward.

He said: “The focus of STPR2 is national strategic projects, which is why it sets out the national picture which we’ll take in terms of transport strategic investment.

“As I’ve just mentioned to him there is a route through for local and regional projects in a way which has happened in the past, and that will allow those projects which he refers to in the north-east, particularly on rail, that there is a pathway for them to be pursued, subject to the business case.

“That would not sit within STPR2 and the reason for that is because they are not national strategic projects.”

The strategy, which was published last month, did include a recommendation to carry out enhancements to the Perth to Aberdeen rail corridor, including on journey times.

But there was no specific mention of the Scottish Government’s mission to cut journey times between the region and the Central Belt by 20 minutes.

Scottish ministers committed £200 million in 2016 to meet this ambition but this has yet to be spent.

Speaking last month, the transport secretary admitted there has been a “challenge” over where to spend the cash.

He said: “That investment might not necessarily be on areas within Aberdeen directly in order to reduce journey times to Aberdeen.”