Here is where households across Scotland will be hit hardest by energy price cap increase

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Households across the rural north and islands of Scotland are in line for the biggest punishment as energy bills soar from April.

The breakdown emerged after regulator Ofgem lifted the price cap on energy.

Scotland will see at least a £990 average increase in bills compared with April 2021.

It will be worse in the Highlands and islands.

In Argyll and Bute , prices are set to rise by £1,639 to £3,481.

, prices are set to rise by £1,639 to £3,481. The average increase in the Western Isles is £1,562.

is £1,562. The figure is £1,528 in Shetland .

. In Highland, the increase is £1,524.

Other areas of Scotland, mostly with large rural communities, also face big increases.

In Aberdeenshire, the average increase is likely to be £1,406. Perthshire households could be asked to pay £1,386 more.

The figures show a £1,266 increase in Angus and £1,273 in Moray.

The analysis is based on figures available from the Scottish Government, using analysis from the Scottish Liberal Democrats on the impact of price cap changes.

£290m for Holyrood

To mitigate the impact, Westminster will directly give more funding to Holyrood so the SNP Government can subsidise bills and reduce costs for homeowners.

The money is worth around £290 million as a consequence of council tax rebates in England.

Energy regulator Ofgem confirmed on Thursday morning it will lift the price cap by more than 50% from April.

Millions of people are now braced to be pushed deeper into fuel poverty as they struggle to make up the difference.

Experts warned the increase to bills could force Scots to choose between “heating and eating”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meanwhile planning to increase National Insurance charges.

We need a cost-of-living rescue package to save households on the brink. – Alex Cole-Hamilton

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the UK Government has left people “out in the cold”.

He said: “We need a cost-of-living rescue package to save households on the brink and reassure all those worried about how they’re going to pay the bills.

“At a UK Government level that should start with scrapping the hated National Insurance tax hike that will kick households when they’re already down. ”

He also accused the Scottish Government of “papering over the cracks”.

In Holyrood, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pledged “every single penny” of additional money will be used to support people with the cost of living crisis.

Scottish Conservative finance spokeswoman Liz Smith welcomed the UK mitigation and said: “Now the SNP must act urgently.”