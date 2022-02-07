Nicola Sturgeon to review school Covid rules as pressure grows on face masks and ventilation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon to review school Covid rules as pressure grows on face masks and ventilation

Nicola Sturgeon is set to review school Covid rules ahead of her virus update on Tuesday with renewed calls to scrap face masks for pupils and improve ventilation.
By Justin Bowie
February 7 2022, 12.30pm
Nicola Sturgeon is under pressure to address ventilation in schools.

The First Minister will announce any changes to current protective measures for youngsters and teachers in Holyrood after consulting with experts.

But the SNP have been accused of failing to do enough to ensure classrooms are safe for kids with many still becoming infected.

Ms Sturgeon came in for heavy criticism as it emerged some schools may cut off the bottom of classrooms doors in a desperate attempt to improve airflow.

The SNP’s rivals claimed Scottish Government plans to enhance ventilation measures were “lacking in scale and detail”.

A teaching union blasted the idea to “undercut” class doors as “frankly bizarre”.

And the Scottish Conservatives urged the government to consign the “bonkers idea into the bin”.

Ex-Holyrood Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie said £5 million increased funding for ventilation should have been handed over to local councils earlier in the pandemic.

Masks row continues

Meanwhile, the row over whether kids should wear face coverings went on with the Tories urging for school rules to be scrapped and unions arguing current protections should remain.

Currently secondary school pupils and teachers across Scotland still must wear masks in classrooms and corridors.

Face coverings remained compulsory in most indoor venues north of the border when moving around after virus restrictions on gatherings were binned.

Tory shadow minister for children and young people Meghan Gallacher said: “The SNP must end the requirement for face masks for school pupils immediately.

“Despite the Covid data being positive and leading experts predicting the end of the need to wear them, Nicola Sturgeon has refused to budge.

‘Simply unfair’

“It is simply unfair that adults can be in pubs without having to wear a mask yet pupils are having their education held back by having to wear them in classrooms.

“And if she is serious about improving ventilations in our schools, then she must confirm that she has consigned her bonkers idea to chop the bottom of doors off into the bin.”

Teaching union NASUWT’s Scotland official Mike Corbett said: “The last figures we saw for positive case numbers in school-age children were record-breakingly high.

“Therefore, we remain fully supportive of all the existing health and safety mitigations in schools.

“These case figures would need to drop significantly before we could be convinced that the removal of any more mitigations was sensible at this time.”

Continued caution is prudent at this stage.

– First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

The Scottish Government’s advisory sub-group on education and children’s issues will convene on Tuesday before Ms Sturgeon’s update to parliament.

Last week the First Minister said: “No one wants young people to have to wear face coverings in the class room for a moment longer than necessary.

“But given the current uncertainty about infection trends in the immediate future, and the relatively high levels of Covid in younger age groups, continued caution is prudent at this stage.

“The sub-group will consider the issue of face coverings again at its meeting on February 8.”

Scottish Government aims to keep power to close schools for another six months

