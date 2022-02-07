Nicola Sturgeon slams ‘offensive’ Boris Johnson over claims he sang ‘I Will Survive’ to new spin chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon slams ‘offensive’ Boris Johnson over claims he sang ‘I Will Survive’ to new spin chief

Nicola Sturgeon has hit out at Boris Johnson after he reportedly sang "I Will Survive" to his new spin chief when asked if he would be able to remain in office.
By Justin Bowie
February 7 2022, 3.24pm Updated: February 7 2022, 4.43pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Nicola Sturgeon slammed Boris Johnson.

Guto Harri, who was appointed as Number 10’s new communications director, claimed the prime minister poked fun at calls for him to quit over the partygate scandal.

The new top Tory aide said the Conservative leader started to sing as he quoted the classic Gloria Gaynor pop tune.

Mr Johnson is said to have kept on singing the disco classic before his new spin chief joined in with him.

Scotland’s first minister criticised the Tory leader for allegedly making light of the Covid party scandal which has dogged him in recent weeks.

‘This isn’t funny’

Ms Sturgeon wrote: “So many people still struggling with the impacts and trauma of Covid, or worrying about the spiraling costs of living but for Boris & Co it’s all just a bit of a laugh.

“This isn’t funny – in the current circumstances, it is offensive.”

The prime minister has repeatedly brushed off calls to resign over the Number 10 parties held while the nation was under harsh Covid restrictions.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report last week blasted “serious failures” of leadership, while 12 parties are being investigated by police.

The BBC reported that Mr Harri told the PM he was “reporting for duty” when he walked into his office and “started to salute”.

‘Likeable character’

The new Tory aide also reportedly said Mr Johnson can often act like a “clown”, but added that he is a “likeable character”.

Mr Harri’s previously worked for Boris Johnson as his communications chief when he became mayor of London in 2008.

But he was later critical of the current Tory leader over Brexit.

Mass exodus from Downing Street

His appointment came after the Prime Minister was hit by a string of resignations from within Number 10.

Five special advisers stepped down from their posts as pressure continued to mount on the Conservative leader.

Munira Mirza, former director of the Number 10 Policy Unit, is one of a group of key aides who has resigned.

Policy chief Munira Mirza quit over Mr Johnson’s false claims Labour rival Keir Starmer had failed to prosecute paedophile Jimmy Savile.

The PM’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds also made his exit from the government after becoming embroiled in anger over the May 2020 Downing Street garden party.

