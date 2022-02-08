First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to hold Covid briefing as pressure grows on face masks in schools

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon is to hold a Covid briefing on Tuesday and is expected to give an update on Covid-19 restrictions in schools.

The first minister will address Holyrood on the Scottish Government’s ongoing response to the pandemic.

Her speech is expected to touch on Covid restrictions in schools and the need for face coverings in secondary schools.

It comes amid growing pressure to scrap face masks for pupils and improve ventilation.

Ministers have accused the SNP of failing to do enough to ensure classrooms remain safe for students as schools across the country continue to contend with outbreaks of the virus.

Face coverings in school

Measures on face coverings have been in force since August 2020.

Secondary school staff and pupils have been required to wear face masks in the classroom to minimise the spread of the virus.

Calls have been growing for face coverings to be abolished as Covid cases across Scotland remain low.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrapped the need for face coverings in England.

Last month, Ms Sturgeon announced that rules relating to the wearing of face coverings in school would remain in place, despite the rules being scrapped in England.

In her address to Holyrood, the first minister said changes to the measures would be “carefully considered”

She said: “I know young people want to see the back of them as soon as possible. But I also know that many young people understand and agree – especially when cases in the younger age group are rising – that face coverings do provide important protection.”

“So this is a matter that requires and will receive careful consideration.”

What time is the briefing?

Viewers will be able to watch the briefing from around 2.15pm.

Proceedings will be streamed live on BBC Scotland or Scottish Parliament TV.