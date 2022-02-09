SNP’s rural tourism boast branded an ‘insult’ to struggling sector

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SNP is under fire from the Tories over “brass neck” claims the Holyrood government has boosted the rural tourism sector in recent years.

Nicola Sturgeon’s party boasted about “strengthening” the industry as it listed 100 top achievements in power.

It highlighted the £9 million investment in the rural tourism infrastructure fund as key to supporting jobs in rural communities.

But Scottish Conservative tourism spokesman Jamie Halcro Johnston said the claims “beggar belief” in the wake of the sector’s struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Highlands and Islands MSP said: “This is a complete brass neck from the SNP.

“They are patting themselves on the back about apparently strengthening rural tourism, when nothing could be further from the truth.”

‘Shamefully slow’

Mr Halcro Johnston said rural firms had just been “hammered” by a new licensing scheme for short-term lets, having already “been badly” hit by the government’s response during the recent Omicron wave.

“Nicola Sturgeon was too quick to bring in restrictions that ultimately weren’t needed, and then shamefully slow in getting vital financial support out to those businesses most impacted by her restrictions,” he said.

“That had a devastating impact on tourism businesses over the festive period, which is their busiest time of the year.

“It beggars belief the SNP would include this in their so-called achievements list.

“That is a real insult to businesses across the sector who have continually struggled to get SNP ministers to listen to their financial struggles during the pandemic.”

SNP MSP Gillian Martin said the Scottish Government had “stepped up” to help local companies during the pandemic.

‘Untold damage’

The Aberdeenshire East representative said: “The Tories have done untold damage to Scotland’s rural communities and tourism in their area due to imposing a Brexit on Scotland that people here did not vote for.”

“As the Omicron variant spread, the SNP Scottish Government provided support to businesses that was not available to the same sectors in England.

“Despite that the SNP Scottish Government has stepped up and supported rural communities to not only get through the pandemic but also to mitigate the damage done by Brexit.

“The £9m rural tourism infrastructure fund is just one of those measures put in place, plus a total £129m package has been provided to help Scotland’s tourism sector.”