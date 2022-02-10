David Goodwillie scandal: Nicola Sturgeon says fit-and-proper test for footballers needs ‘further consideration’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Goodwillie scandal: Nicola Sturgeon says fit-and-proper test for footballers needs ‘further consideration’

Nicola Sturgeon says "further consideration" should be given to calls for footballers to be subjected to a fit-and-proper person test after outrage over Raith Rovers' signing of David Goodwillie.
By Derek Healey
February 10 2022, 2.03pm Updated: February 10 2022, 3.52pm
Photo of Derek Healey
Nicola Sturgeon condemned the signing of David Goodwillie.

The first minister called on the game’s authorities to “reflect on recent events and ask the question about whether current rules and regulations are sufficient”.

The £50,000 signing of Goodwillie – who was branded a rapist by a civil court judge in 2017 – was met by widespread condemnation from supporters.

Best-selling crime writer Val McDermid, who ended her lifelong support and sponsorship of the club over the deal, has called for an independent regulator to make checks on players being signed by professional clubs.

A particular responsibility

Asked by SNP MSP Michelle Thomson during first minister’s questions on Thursday whether she would support such a move, Ms Sturgeon said clubs have a “particular responsibility which reflects their special place within our society”.

“Violence and abuse against women and girls is abhorrent and unacceptable,” she said.

“Football, of course, has a very special place in our society and that is why it is so vital that football authorities and clubs ensure they and their players are positive role models for both children and adults across the country.”

Nicola Sturgeon at Stark’s Park with Val McDermid and Bill Clark

Ms Sturgeon confirmed Scottish Government officials have held talks with the Scottish FA and Scottish Women’s Football, both of which she said have safeguarding policies in place for players and coaches.

She said sports minister Mairi Gougeon will meet with the authorities again in the near future “to discuss what further steps they could take to support women and girls within the sport more generally.”

Complicit in their silence

Denise Clair, the woman Goodwillie raped, told the Sunday Post it is “shameful” he is allowed to continue playing football after the civil case in 2017, which was the first of its kind in Scotland.

Ms Clair, who waived her right to anonymity, hit out at the footballing authorities, accusing them of being “complicit” with their “silence”.

Michelle Thomson said even though outrage may have “died down” after Raith Rovers announced they hope to tear up Goodwillie’s contract, the matter is far from over.

Denise Clair.

She said an issue remains over an environment where two clubs – Raith Rovers and Goodwillie’s previous team Clyde – “felt it appropriate to offer a job to a proven rapist, despite no apology or contrition”.

Ms Thomson added there had also been claims that no payment was ever made to Ms Clair despite her being awarded £100,000 damages.

Not an ordinary job

Ms Sturgeon said the proposal from Val McDermid, who she acknowledged is a personal friend, warrants further consideration.

“Being a footballer, for different reasons obviously but I suppose a bit like being a politician, it is not an ordinary job,” she said.

“People look up to footballers, that’s perhaps not always true of politicians, but there is a responsibility on football clubs to make sure that those playing for them are role models for the wee boys and wee girls who do look up to them and see them as heroes.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

“That is an important responsibility and I think the football authorities perhaps need to reflect on recent events and ask the question about whether current rules and regulations are sufficient.”

Ms Sturgeon also reflected on the different level of outrage from the public and club officials when Goodwillie signed for Raith compared to his transfer to Clyde in 2017.

“It is the case, I think, that there are things that went uncommented on in past years that are now called out – and that is progress,” she said.

“It shows us there is less of a tolerance for misogyny, less of a tolerance for violence against women, but it’s not yet zero tolerance and it is zero tolerance we have a responsibility to achieve.”

How do Raith Rovers release David Goodwillie?

