Home Politics Scottish politics

Conservative councils will refuse to introduce new workplace parking tax

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has ruled no council under his party's control at the local government elections this May will introduce the SNP's new tax on parking at work.
By Justin Bowie
February 10 2022, 2.55pm Updated: February 10 2022, 3.55pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

In a clear sign the campaigning has already begun, Mr Ross claimed Nicola Sturgeon’s party are “anti-driver” and said she was trying to use councils as a “shield” for tax hikes.

Car parking rates will be set by local authorities under the new rules which aim to get drivers off the road and on to trains and buses.

But it emerged earlier this week there is no upper limit for the rate at which businesses can be charged for parking.

It’s feared the costs could be passed on to staff members if costs are too high for workplaces.

Fears for rural workers

Scottish Tory opposition to the policy comes as the party gets ready to battle it out with the SNP to win power in north-east councils in May’s local election.

Mr Ross warned many Scots in rural areas rely on cars for journeying to work and have no alternative transport.

SNP-led Moray Council previously ruled out introducing the controversial levy in 2019 when consultation was ongoing.

But Nicola Sturgeon defended the environmental policy and said it could prove a key measure in pursuing net zero climate change targets.

She claimed it gave “discretionary power” to local authorities and they would not be forced to introduce it.

‘Deep hypocrisy’

The first minister said: “This is simply giving local authorities in Scotland a power that local authorities in England have had for a decade for more. There is a deep hypocrisy at the heart of Douglas Ross’ question.

“All parties are rightly signed up to our net zero ambition.

“We need to get people out of cars, we need to get people on to public transport, which is why public ownership of the railways is a good thing, which is why free bus travel for under-22s is a good thing.”

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth brushed aside concerns over the lack of an upper charge limit earlier this week and said councils are expected to put proportionate rates in place.

‘Disastrous for business’

Mr Ross said: “Nicola Sturgeon admitted today that the government wants to ‘get people out of cars’.

“The First Minister clearly doesn’t understand that many people, especially in more rural areas, need their cars to do their job.

“A workplace parking tax could be disastrous for businesses and workers. It’s yet another flagship anti-business SNP policy.

In Holyrood, he said: “It’s going to be councils led by the SNP and the Labour Party that will introduce these car park levies, because I can assure her that Scottish Conservative councils will not.

“Her government is anti-driver.”

