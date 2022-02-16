Firefighters forced to ignore new law on interlinked alarms due to supply shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Firefighters forced to ignore new law on interlinked alarms due to supply shortage

Firefighters have been forced to ignore new safety rules on interlinked fire alarms because of a national supply shortage.
By Justin Bowie
February 16 2022, 12.40pm Updated: February 16 2022, 2.45pm
New smoke alarm rules came into force recently.

A new law introduced earlier this month means families must install linked detectors in kitchens, rooms they use regularly, and on each floor of their house.

But a senior fire chief has warned crew members are being left with no choice but to give some people individual alarms since there is a lack of available stock.

Ministers previously said there would be no punishment for anyone failing to meet the deadline as huge numbers of Scots were expected to fall foul of the new rules.

Firefighters were forced to install old smoke alarms.

Opposition parties claim this latest revelation shows the government “completely botched” the new safety scheme, as they branded the shortage a “shambles”.

‘Below required levels’

Alasdair Perry, head of protection and prevention for the fire service said: “Due to global supply chain issues, the number of linked heat and smoke detectors available to our service has fallen below required levels.

“However, we are working to identify and procure additional detectors through alternative routes as a priority.

“If we go to any property that has no detection, we will carry out a full home fire safety visit, provide battery-operated stand-alone smoke detection and also ensure to advise the occupant about the new standard for the fire and smoke alarms.”

‘Shambles’

Labour housing spokesman Mark Griffin said: “This astonishing revelation exposes what a shambles the SNP have created.

“It is a sign of total chaos that the fire brigade can’t meet the fire safety standards the SNP have dropped on us all, with minimal preparation or support.

“The SNP have completely botched these changes and missed an opportunity to improve safety in our homes.”

‘Nothing but abysmal’

Lib Dem housing spokesman Paul McGarry said: “The Scottish Government have left Scottish Fire and Rescue up a creek without a paddle.

“This rollout will be remembered as one of the worst ever conducted.

“From the lack of support to homeowners to the seemingly non-existent communication to the public, everything about it has been nothing but abysmal.”

Last month it was confirmed more funding would be made available for members of the public who could struggle to comply with the rules.

A spokesperson for the government said: “Scottish Government officials are in regular contact with SFRS colleagues and aware of the challenges with the supply of alarms from some manufacturers who are reliant on imported components.

“Whilst homeowners are encouraged to install interlinked alarms at the earliest opportunity, the legislation provides flexibility for work to be completed within a reasonable period, taking into account individual circumstances.

“People who own their homes are generally responsible for works to protect their property. The Scottish Government recognises that some may not be able to meet the cost of fitting these alarms.”

