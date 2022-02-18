Disgraced ex-SNP finance chief Derek Mackay launches consultancy firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Disgraced ex-SNP finance chief Derek Mackay launches consultancy firm

Shamed former SNP finance secretary Derek Mackay has set up his own consultancy firm two years after he resigned for pestering a 16-year-old boy with texts.
By Justin Bowie
February 18 2022, 9.28am Updated: February 18 2022, 9.39am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Derek Mackay.

The senior government minister was forced to quit when it emerged he had bombarded the teen with hundreds of messages and called him “cute”.

He quickly disappeared from the public eye after the scandal but remained as an independent MSP until last year’s election.

But The Herald revealed Mr Mackay has now set up his own new business where he will work as a consultant for other firms.

New firm

On the Companies House website, the ex-SNP MSP is listed as the only shareholder for Lochan Associates Limited.

The firm is registered under an address in Paisley, which is in Mr Mackay’s former Renfrewshire constituency.

The business is described as a management consultancy for “activities other than financial management”.

Under the Scottish Government’s ministerial code, former cabinet secretaries are not allowed to take up lobbying roles for two years after they resign.

Ex-ministers must also consult an independent committee on any jobs they wish to accept for the same period after leaving office.

Mr Mackay’s new firm has been registered almost exactly two years on from when he was forced to quit in disgrace.

‘Predatory’

Revelations that the ex-SNP finance secretary had been texting the teen boy came just hours before he was due to deliver the government’s Budget.

Mr Mackay had been regarded as a rising star in the party and was touted as a possible successor to Nicola Sturgeon.

The former MSP admitted his behaviour had been unacceptable while rivals branded his actions “predatory”.

But he resisted calls to quit his post at Holyrood despite failing to turn up at parliament and having the SNP whip removed.

Tory MSP Russell Findlay said: “After shamelessly milking every last dime from Scottish taxpayers since his downfall, Derek Mackay’s legacy is likely to be a new law being brought forward by the Scottish Conservatives that will allow rogue MSPs to be sacked.

“It seems that his new venture has been timed so that he is no longer bound by the conditions that apply to recently departed government ministers.”

