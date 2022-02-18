SNP policy chief criticises Nicola Sturgeon’s cost of living crisis plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SNP policy chief criticises Nicola Sturgeon’s cost of living crisis plan

By Rachel Amery
February 18 2022, 10.53am Updated: February 18 2022, 1.48pm
Toni Guigliano

The SNP’s own policy chief has criticised Nicola Sturgeon’s plans to address the cost of living crisis.

Last week, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced a £150 council tax rebate for those living in band A-D properties.

It comes as part of a £290 million package to help support people in the face of soaring energy bills and inflation.

But SNP policy chief Toni Guigliano believes ministers must to “do better” because under the scheme high earners will be able to get the same assistance as those on minimum wage.

Ministers could ‘do better’

Mr Guigliano told the Daily Record: “I don’t think we should be sticking to a comfort zone on things like this.

“I completely agree that anybody on £80,000 in council band D getting this support is not quite the same as people at the other end of the scale.

“There are people who are seriously struggling and that’s who I think we need to be targeting.

“Sticking with what we know can appear as the obvious solution, but I think we need to think outside the box and not just simply replicate what Westminster has done down south.”

Mr Guigliano says the Scottish Government had the opportunity to showcase a different approach when it came to tackling the rising cost of living.

“We are all in the same boat, as they say, but we are not all in the same storm,” he added.

Criticism a ‘damning indictment’

Opposition MSPs described Mr Guigliano’s criticism of the policy a “damning indictment” and a “stinging rebuke”.

Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy said: “The SNP have missed an opportunity to use Scotland’s powers to make a real difference.

Pam Duncan-Glancy MSP

“Their failure to do so is a betrayal of households struggling across Scotland.”

And Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems, added: “Neither of Scotland’s governments are doing anything like enough.

“The Conservatives must deliver much more to help with the soaring costs of energy and scrap their unfair national insurance hike.

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP

“The SNP/Green government must get more money to those most in need, rethink their own hike to rail fares and stop dawdling on retrofitting homes to insulate people from rising energy costs.”

Government defends policies

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “The cost of living crisis is causing huge concern and people are struggling, including many households not in receipt of benefits or other financial support.

“We are therefore providing £150 payment which will reach 73% of households, as well as a further £10m to continue the fuel insecurity fund – part of an existing £41m winter fund.

“This will help prevent those households and families on the edge of the poverty line, from falling over it.

“This is all additional to the annual £2 billion support we invest in low income households, including providing 530,000 people in receipt of CTR with an annual £130 payment last year, unpaid carers an additional carers allowance supplement, and an annual £120m in housing support and the Scottish Welfare Fund.

“In addition, we will double the unique Scottish child payment from April and provide bridging payments worth an annual £520 to around 150,000 children and young people.”

Cost of living crisis: Former oil and gas worker forced to go without food

