SNP policy chief criticises Nicola Sturgeon’s cost of living crisis plan

The SNP’s own policy chief has criticised Nicola Sturgeon’s plans to address the cost of living crisis.

Last week, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced a £150 council tax rebate for those living in band A-D properties.

It comes as part of a £290 million package to help support people in the face of soaring energy bills and inflation.

But SNP policy chief Toni Guigliano believes ministers must to “do better” because under the scheme high earners will be able to get the same assistance as those on minimum wage.

Ministers could ‘do better’

Mr Guigliano told the Daily Record: “I don’t think we should be sticking to a comfort zone on things like this.

“I completely agree that anybody on £80,000 in council band D getting this support is not quite the same as people at the other end of the scale.

“The measures announced were not only inadequate and poorly targeted, but showed a lack of imagination on how we could do things differently…” This quote from @PovertyAlliance really needs to make Scot Gov stop and think. Do better. https://t.co/vPC7uRYmRC — Toni Giugliano (@ToniGiugliano) February 17, 2022

“There are people who are seriously struggling and that’s who I think we need to be targeting.

“Sticking with what we know can appear as the obvious solution, but I think we need to think outside the box and not just simply replicate what Westminster has done down south.”

Mr Guigliano says the Scottish Government had the opportunity to showcase a different approach when it came to tackling the rising cost of living.

“We are all in the same boat, as they say, but we are not all in the same storm,” he added.

Criticism a ‘damning indictment’

Opposition MSPs described Mr Guigliano’s criticism of the policy a “damning indictment” and a “stinging rebuke”.

Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy said: “The SNP have missed an opportunity to use Scotland’s powers to make a real difference.

“Their failure to do so is a betrayal of households struggling across Scotland.”

And Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems, added: “Neither of Scotland’s governments are doing anything like enough.

“The Conservatives must deliver much more to help with the soaring costs of energy and scrap their unfair national insurance hike.

“The SNP/Green government must get more money to those most in need, rethink their own hike to rail fares and stop dawdling on retrofitting homes to insulate people from rising energy costs.”

Government defends policies

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “The cost of living crisis is causing huge concern and people are struggling, including many households not in receipt of benefits or other financial support.

“We are therefore providing £150 payment which will reach 73% of households, as well as a further £10m to continue the fuel insecurity fund – part of an existing £41m winter fund.

“This will help prevent those households and families on the edge of the poverty line, from falling over it.

“This is all additional to the annual £2 billion support we invest in low income households, including providing 530,000 people in receipt of CTR with an annual £130 payment last year, unpaid carers an additional carers allowance supplement, and an annual £120m in housing support and the Scottish Welfare Fund.

“In addition, we will double the unique Scottish child payment from April and provide bridging payments worth an annual £520 to around 150,000 children and young people.”