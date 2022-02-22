Alex Salmond urged to end RT chat show over escalating Ukraine crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alex Salmond is facing fresh calls to quit his show on Russian television network RT after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into eastern Ukraine.

The former first minister is under growing pressure to cut his ties with the station amid international condemnation of Russia’s actions.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton urged other Holyrood party leaders to follow his pledge not to appear on Russian state-backed broadcasters.

“Being Putin’s useful idiot may have stroked Alex Salmond’s ego and filled his bank account but it’s an embarrassment to our nation that a former first minister could sink so low,” he said.

“If Alex Salmond had a shred of regard for human rights around the world he should step aside and quit laundering the reputation of the Russian regime.”

Mr Salmond’s decision to work with RT has been controversial since it was announced in 2017.

The Alba Party leader has not responded to a request for comment.

However, the party’s Westminster leader Neale Hanvey MP said: “Alba condemns the violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

‘Cuban Missile Crisis in reverse’

“Russian recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics is a serious breach of the Minsk protocols.

“This is a moment for cool heads and careful words if we are to avoid a Cuban Missile Crisis in reverse.

“We need an intensification of diplomatic efforts, dialogue and restraint.

“A hot war in Europe could quickly spiral with catastrophic consequences stretching far beyond the economy.”

Mr Hanvey also suggested that western powers had broken their promises to Russia.

“The task is, as it has always been, how to ensure respect for Ukraine’s rights as an independent country including the recognition of the rights of the Russian speaking minority as stated in the Minsk accords,” he said.

“All of which has to be reconciled with Russia’s own security interests.

“That requires our acceptance that assurances were offered in the 1990s about NATO expansion eastward which have not been kept.

“The emphasis at this critical moment should be on de-escalation not escalation.

“At the end of the day conflict can only be resolved through dialogue and negotiation.”

Meanwhile, the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford MP called for “further robust and effective sanctions “, as well as “enhanced financial and defensive support” for Ukraine.

“This is a dark day for the people of Ukraine and for people right across our European continent,” he said.

“President Putin has effectively ended the Minsk agreements, and Ukraine faces another assault on its sovereignty and territorial integrity with more Russian forces on Ukrainian soil, marking yet another breach of international law in this long-running conflict.

“No-one should even repeat the Russian lie that this is peacekeeping – this is warmongering plain and simple.