Nicola Sturgeon calls for ban on Alex Salmond Show broadcaster RT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon calls for ban on Alex Salmond Show broadcaster RT

By Rachel Amery
February 23 2022, 3.05pm Updated: February 23 2022, 6.01pm
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon is “appalled” her predecessor Alex Salmond is still involved with the Russia Today channel – as she added her voice to calls for a UK broadcast ban.

The first minister spoke out as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into parts of Luhansk and Donetsk, two Ukrainian regions held by Russian-backed separatists.

Ukraine declared a state of emergency and urged all its citizens living in Russia to leave the country immediately.

I’m appalled at Alex Salmond’s continued involvement with RT.”

Nicola Sturgeon

Since the invasion, the UK has imposed a number of sanctions against Russia in response, including five banks having their assets frozen and three Russian billionaires being hit with UK travel bans.

Russian troops

However, Ms Sturgeon, along with Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, wants to add a ban on RT to the list.

Sturgeon ‘appalled’ at Salmond’s RT show

Ms Sturgeon said: “It’s a matter for Ofcom, but I do think there is now a very serious question about whether RT should continue to have a licence to broadcast here in Scotland and I would certainly encourage Ofcom to look at that very, very seriously and closely indeed.

“I’m appalled at Alex Salmond’s continued involvement with RT, I don’t think it’s any secret now that I don’t think he should ever have had a television show on RT, but it is even more unthinkable now that that should continue.”

Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon, pictured in 2014.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs in Holyrood they should not consider appearing on RT themselves.

Her comments were echoed by Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer who said: “Alex Salmond’s continued involvement with Putin’s RT propaganda department is utterly disgraceful.

“He’d struggle to disgrace his own reputation more than is already the case, but as a former first minister this is causing real reputational damage to Scotland too.”

UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries wrote to regulator Ofcom asking them to review RT’s operation in the UK, saying the channel is “demonstrably part of Russia’s global disinformation campaign”.

SNP call for Russian money to be returned

Prime Minister’s Questions at Westminster was also dominated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, accused the Tories presided over a “sewer of dirty Russian money”.

He also called on the party to return £2.3 million he says was “raised from Russian oligarchs”.

Speaking in the House of Commons, he said: “The truth is that Russian oligarchs who give the right people in power a golden handshake have been welcomed into London for years.

“Their activities weren’t stopped, they were encouraged.

“Plenty of these golden handshakes just so happened to find their way into the coffers of the Conservative Party – £2.3m in fact, since the prime minister took office.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted the party does not take any money from Russian oligarchs, and only raises money from people who are registered to vote on the UK register of interests.

He said Mr Blackford’s “indignation” is “a bit much coming from somebody whose very own Alex Salmond is a leading presenter on Russia Today, which the leader of the opposition has just called on this country to ban”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The prime minister, responding to a question from Highlands Lib Dem MP Jamie Stone, said it was a “disgrace” Mr Salmond’s television show still broadcasts on the state-backed RT channel.

Mr Salmond was approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier