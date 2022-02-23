Last ditch attempt to reverse new smoke alarm rules thrown out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Last ditch attempt to reverse new smoke alarm rules thrown out

By Rachel Amery
February 23 2022, 4.27pm Updated: February 23 2022, 4.29pm
All homes now need an interlinked fire alarm
A public campaign to reverse the requirement for homeowners to install interlinked smoke alarms has been thrown out by MSPs.

Since February 1, every home needs to have one smoke alarm in the room people spend the most time in, and one in every hallway on each storey, as well as a heat alarm in the kitchen.

All of these alarms must be mounted onto the ceiling and interlinked so if one goes off, they all go off.

The Scottish Government had faced repeated calls to postpone the plans due to a lack of public awareness, affordability and even a shortage of alarms.

A public petition, led by Ian Nicol, aimed to change the rules so they do not apply to smaller properties.

But MSPs decided on Wednesday to block the petition at Holyrood.

Legislation is ‘unnecessary and onerous’

In his petition, Mr Nicol argued the need for multiple linked alarms in every home is “unnecessary and onerous”, adding the cost of installing these new alarms is “substantial”.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison previously stated the average cost would be around £220.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison

Mr Nicol claimed: “An exemption for small houses is required.

“The sound of multiple alarms sounding at once in small houses, even during a test, or for a minor alarm defect, would create annoyance to older residents and unaffected neighbours.

“Alarms often go off for minor reasons such as burnt toast and there is no need for multiple alarms to go off all over the property.

“Strategically arranged alarms in circulation areas outside living and sleeping accommodation would surely suffice.”

Nothing else can be achieved, says MSP

However Holyrood’s public petitions and citizen participation committee threw out his calls.

It comes after the Scottish Government provided £2 million of funding to Care and Repair Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to support those at high risk of fire, the elderly and those who are disabled to get these new alarms installed.

Conservative MSP Alexander Stewart said: “This has been controversial and there has been a lot of anxiety and delay.

Alexander Stewart MSP

“But a fund has been set up and communication has improved.

“The petition itself indicates there should be an exclusion for small houses – that will not happen.

“I think because of that, what has taken place, and the timescale, I am not clear if we can take this any further.

“I don’t feel anything else can be achieved.”

His fellow MSPs sitting on the committee agreed and the petition was officially closed.

