Alex Salmond suspends show on Russian state TV after call to ‘repent’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Alex Salmond suspends show on Russian state TV after call to ‘repent’

By Andy Philip
February 24 2022, 4.43pm Updated: February 24 2022, 5.18pm
Alex Salmond fronts a chat show on RT.

Former first minister Alex Salmond has “suspended” his controversial show on Russia Today hours after Vladimir Putin ordered a deadly invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Mr Salmond has been under intense pressure to act, including from his former SNP ally Nicola Sturgeon.

The Alex Salmond Show went ahead on the RT channel on Thursday morning just as shocking images began to emerge of military invasion and rocket launches from invading Russian troops.

In a statement, Mr Salmond said his show is suspended until further notice, adding: “We now have the worst of all fears – a hot war in Europe.”

He continued: “The efforts of every single person should be to re-establish the peace.

“That certainly is our focus, and therefore Slàinte Media have decided to suspend the Alex Salmond Show until that can be secured.

“There is no productive point in having the future of a television show dominate Prime Minister’s Questions as it did yesterday, when politicians should be rising to the occasion of the great issues of peace in Europe.”

He insisted there has never been any editorial “interference” from RT.

People stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv in Kharkiv, Ukraine,. AP Photo/Andrew Marienko

Mr Salmond said his colleague, the former MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, is concerned for her family’s safety.

“The blatant attacks on freedom of speech from establishment political parties are not just entirely hypocritical, but have whipped up a crescendo of personal abuse and harassment of my co-presenter Ms Ahmed-Sheikh to the extent that she is now quite legitimately concerned about the safety of her family,” Mr Salmond added.

“All wars come to an end. Let us pray that this one will not escalate even further. Now every single persons’ efforts should turn to supporting attempts to regain the peace.”

Michael Gove says Salmond should ‘repent’

On Thursday afternoon, UK Government minister Michael Gove said it was a fundamental miscalculation to associate with the “propaganda” channel, known as RT.

Mr Gove, who was at the Scottish Parliament, said: “I hope he repents of his decision to associate himself with Putin’s propaganda arm.

“Alex Salmond made a distinguished contribution during much of his time as first minister and made a distinguished contribution to Parliament.

“But I hope he will reflect on the fact that he and others in the Alba Party and the Yes movement have made a fundamental miscalculation in their attitude towards Vladimir Putin’s regime and now is an opportunity to make clear that they repudiate what Vladimir Putin, his propaganda arm, and his supporters are doing.”

Vince Cable slated for guest appearance

He said any decision on RT’s licence is for the broadcast regulator.

The latest show featured an interview with former Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable, who was also drawn into the row.

Sir Vince was punting his new book in a move which clearly embarrassed Scottish Lib Dem politicians who spent days criticising Mr Salmond’s position.

Ukrainians hold a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside Downing Street, central London. Picture by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A party spokesperson said Sir Vince was “wrong” to appear as a guest.

Sir Vince said he has asked RT “not to broadcast or make use of the interview”, emphasising the conversation had “nothing to do with the security situation and Ukraine”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton stated: “Vince Cable is a private citizen and no longer a Lib Dem parliamentarian, but his appearance on Salmond’s RT show this morning was entirely wrong.

“So too is Salmond’s continued association with this agent of a hostile power.

“No elected Scottish Liberal Democrat will appear on RT.”

VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon and Holyrood leaders say Ukraine must be defended against Russia

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier