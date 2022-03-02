Nicola Sturgeon: ‘No connection’ between war in Ukraine and campaign for Scottish independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon: ‘No connection’ between war in Ukraine and campaign for Scottish independence

By Rachel Amery
March 2 2022, 4.56pm Updated: March 2 2022, 7.02pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon says there is “no connection” between the war in Ukraine and the campaign for Scottish independence, following “crass” comments by fellow SNP members.

Earlier, SNP president Mike Russell was criticised for likening the prospect of Ukraine being ruled by Russia with Scotland remaining in the UK as a “result of an eight-year-old referendum”.

In his column in The National, Mr Russell wrote: “The right of people to choose how they are governed and by whom is an absolute and must be universally applied, respecting each and every democratic mandate.

“Nor can that right be circumscribed by history – just because something was, doesn’t mean it will always continue to be so whether that be rule from Moscow, or the result of an eight-year-old referendum.”

Mike Russell

His comments were branded “crass” by Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie, and Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said there is “no direct comparison” between the situation in Ukraine and Scotland.

Michelle Thomson, MSP for Falkirk East, has also been forced to apologise after tweeting about Ukraine’s application to join the European Union.

She wrote: “Just goes to show what political will can achieve.

“Remember this Scotland!”

Ms Thomson has since deleted her tweet and posted: “I noted and then tweeted something earlier that was insensitive regarding Ukraine.

“Like everyone, my first thoughts are sympathy for the people there.

“Apologies if I offended anyone.”

‘No connection’, says first minister

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Sturgeon said it would be “overstating things” to suggest a comparison between the war in Ukraine and Scottish independence had been made.

She said: “There is no connection between a war in Ukraine and the support and campaign for independence in Scotland.

“What I think should unite all of us right now are some fundamental values, the values that underpin I think much of our democracy in Scotland – and certainly underpin my party and the independence movement – the commitment to democracy, freedom, the rule of international law and the value of the world coming together in solidarity.

“These are the values that we hold dear and these are the values that people bravely in Ukraine are standing up for in the toughest imaginable circumstances.

“But we should all remember right now this is about Ukraine fighting for these values and our responsibility is to do everything we can to support them.”

Anger at ‘shameful’ refusal for open door policy for Ukrainian refugees

