Rural Scots need extra help to stay connected during major storms, warns Tory MP

Scots living in remote areas need more help to ensure their landline phones and internet remain connected during extreme storms, Tory MP Andrew Bowie has said.
By Justin Bowie
March 7 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 7 2022, 8.35am
Households were cut off by storms.
Scots living in remote areas need more help to ensure their landline phones and internet remain connected during extreme storms, Tory MP Andrew Bowie has said.

The Aberdeenshire politician said BT should step in directly and provide battery backups for residents in rural towns and villages to keep the power switched on when extreme weather hits.

Some residents were left without broadband coverage for up to two weeks when Storm Arwen devastated the north-east last November.

BT are planning to replace ageing landlines in 2025, but it’s feared customers could still be cut off whenever there is a large storm.

While people can currently buy battery backup packs, Andrew Bowie insisted some vulnerable and elderly Scots may struggle to access them.

He said: “These backups gave people a vital hour to contact utilities companies, the council and emergency services, which they weren’t able to after Arwen.

“When the power and mobile networks are down, they will be cut off again.

“Customers are told they can buy a battery backup unit, which used to be installed as standard for properties without a copper landline.

“I don’t believe that cuts it for people who are particularly vulnerable just because of their age or where they live, waiting for the next blackout.”

He added: “Now, individual customers can contact BT to open a case for them. However the potential volume of referrals could lead to a massive backlog, very quickly.

“It would be better and easier for BT to flag vulnerable areas and make these backups available as they are switched over.”

Storm communication errors

In January an energy firm boss admitted communication errors left households in the dark for longer than expected after Storm Arwen.

SP Energy Network chief Guy Jefferson told MPs he was “disappointed” that customers had been given inaccurate deadlines for getting their power restored.

He insisted restoration times were given to affected residents with the “best intentions” and most targets were met.

But he added that they “could do better” in future if another storm strikes.

