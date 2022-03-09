Humza Yousaf urged to step in as thousands of Tayside patients face losing their GP practice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Humza Yousaf has been told to step in and sort out the future of local medical care for thousands of patients in Tayside as health chiefs consider whether to take direct control of two closing GP practices.

Some 5,400 people will be affected by the closure of Ryehill Medical Practice in June this year, while a further 3,500 will be hit by Friockheim Health Centre shutting in May.

Both closures have been blamed on a national shortage of GPs.

NHS Tayside confirmed a number of options are being considered to cover services, including the centres merging with other practices.

Health chiefs are also looking into whether patients could be registered to a different practice in their local area – although there are concerns about the level of strain many centres are already under.

The third option being considered – the practices being run directly by NHS Tayside – would be dependant on the board being able to provide GPs to deliver care.

Lib Dem leader calls for action

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex-Cole Hamilton confirmed he has written to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf calling for direct management to be fully considered.

He said: “The impact of having to absorb 5,400 patients into other local GP practices would be very significant, adding to pressure in these other practices but also meaning that all the Ryehill patients will have to be found new GPs – a huge task.

“It would make a lot of sense for the health board to take over the direct running of Ryehill and I have asked the health secretary to step in to ensure that NHS Tayside taking over the direct running of the health centre is firmly on the table.”

NHS Tayside already runs four GP practices across Tayside, including the Maryfield Medical Centre.

North East Labour MSP Michael Marra confirmed he also wrote to the health secretary, on February 15, but said he has not yet received a response.

Patients thrown into limbo

Mr Marra challenged Mr Yousaf at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday on what he is doing to support patients in Tayside.

He said: “There’s 5,400 patients who have been thrown into limbo.

“Can the cabinet secretary give any clarity on what happens next, where will they get their care and when will they know?

“This closure flies in the face of the announcement the health secretary made in Dundee just two months ago about expanding GP provision.

“What new strategy can the cabinet secretary put in place to tackle declining access to services because what he has done so far clearly is not working?”

Mr Yousaf confirmed NHS Tayside is working with the respective health and social care partnerships to consider how best to ensure general medical services continue to be provided to patients.

“The health and social care partnerships, alongside the health board, will assess the various options,” he said.

“They will look – and are having active discussions – with neighbouring GP practices to assess whether or not they can take on more patients.

“But also they will look to see if any practice has a desire or intention to take over Ryehill practice or indeed Friockheim practice.

“When a decision is made on how best to deliver local general medical services, then of course patients will also be informed directly.”

A complex context

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said that ensuring ongoing, safe and person-centred care for patients is a “key priority in relation to any decision which will be made by NHS Tayside”.

“The teams in Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership and NHS Tayside will continue to develop options as further information becomes available over the next few weeks,” she said.

NHS Tayside confirmed the GP shortage has impacted on capacity in other practices, including those it already runs, so many do not have space to take on significant numbers of patients.

“This creates a complex context for assessing how we best provide ongoing care for those patients at Ryehill practice and across the city,” the spokeswoman said.

“Patients at Ryehill should be reassured that every option is being considered but we must ensure that the agreed outcome provides a sustainable solution for patients and GP practices across the city.”