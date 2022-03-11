Moscow flight from Inverness had ‘no clearance’ from air traffic control giant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moscow flight from Inverness had ‘no clearance’ from air traffic control giant

Air traffic control giant NATS has denied it gave the go-ahead for a Moscow-bound private jet to take-off from Inverness the day after Russian flights were banned from the UK.
By Calum Ross
March 11 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 11 2022, 6.58am
The company, formerly known as National Air Traffic Services, said “no clearance” was given on February 26 for the hugely controversial trip.

However, NATS also insisted its approval was not required because the flight plan was “compliant”.

The statements have added to confusion surrounding the flight, which became the subject of a spat between SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford and UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The remarks are also at odds with the version of events given by Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson and Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (HIAL).

Mr Matheson said the flight “was given clearance by NATS” because it complied with the sanction regime that was in place at that point.

Inverness airport operator HIAL said confirmation was sought and received from NATS Centre at Prestwick that “the aircraft could depart”.

‘Compliant’

The NATS statement that the flight plan was “compliant” also appeared to contradict a claim from Mr Shapps that the “airfield in question (Inverness) failed to comply” with the restrictions.

The flight from Inverness Airport is one of only two from the UK since the restrictions were introduced in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Notice of Air Missions (NOTAM) had been issued banning all scheduled services operated by aircraft owned, operated, leased or registered in Russia in UK airspace on Friday, February 25.

But the next morning, an Estonian-registered jet operated by private charter firm Panaviatic left Inverness for Moscow.

‘Gut wrenching’

The trip, which raised concerns about potential loopholes in the restrictions. was branded “gut wrenching” on social media by Mr Blackford.

HIAL has said that the handling company at Inverness had “liaised with UK agencies to satisfy themselves the flight could depart”.

A spokesman added: “Additionally, on the day of departure – and in line with the requirements of the NOTAM – the air traffic controller on duty at Inverness, also sought and received confirmation from NATS Centre at Prestwick who are responsible for Transatlantic traffic that the aircraft could depart.”

NATS, however, has now said: “Due to the flight having a compliant flight plan, no clearance to operate the flight was given by NATS nor required to be given by NATS for the flight to depart from HIAL.”

Mr Blackford, the SNP MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, tabled a series of parliamentary questions at Westminster about the flight and the way the restrictions were communicated to HIAL.

In response, Robert Courts, parliamentary under-secretary at the UK Government’s Department for Transport, appeared to put the blame on Inverness Airport.

He said: “A NOTAM was issued at 21:00 on 25 February informing all aviation stakeholders of the new strengthened restrictions.

“It is the responsibility of all aviation, including HIAL and Inverness Airport, to check NOTAMs.”

Mr Blackford said the problem was with the system, however, and called for lessons to be learned.

“Tory ministers have now admitted that flights to Russia did leave the UK, after they claimed flights had been stopped,” he said.

“It’s simply not good enough to pass the buck onto airports, when this was a failure of the UK system.

“Instead of washing their hands, Tory ministers must answer why NATS permitted two flights to Russia despite the new regulations in place, and we must be able to have confidence that these same mistakes will not be made again – particularly given the risk that dirty money and goods could be transported out of the country.”

