Douglas Ross: ‘Now is not the time’ to fire Boris Johnson

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross claims the UK should unite behind Boris Johnson despite still having "concerns" over his conduct during the partygate scandal.
By Adele Merson
March 11 2022, 9.29am Updated: March 11 2022, 11.21am
Boris Johnson and Douglas Ross
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross

The Moray MP is under pressure to explain his U-turn over demands for the prime minister to resign – but denied he is sweeping the the Downing Street allegations under the carpet.

Speaking during a visit to Peterhead Fish Market on Friday morning, Mr Ross said his “concerns are still there” but “right now is not the time to be looking to replace a prime minister”.

Mr Ross, who is also a Highlands and Islands MSP, denied Mr Johnson’s recently announced in-person appearance at Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen had any bearing on his decision.

When asked if the pair would be doing any joint appearances during the two-day event, Mr Ross said the prime minister will speak but that it will “largely be about the situation in Ukraine”.

Ross hits back at critics

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives also hit back at opponents who have accused him of having the “backbone of a jellyfish” after his decision announced on Thursday.

Mr Ross said: “Political opponents will say what they want to say about this. I have to say Scottish Labour are trying to ride two horses at the same time on this one.

“They criticise me but actually my position is the same as Sir Keir Starmer, the UK Labour leader.

“He said at the weekend that now is not the time to be replacing the prime minister.

“The SNP were saying in the House of Commons just over a week ago that we need unity; that we need all the parties to come together.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He continued: “I had those concerns about the prime minister and his attendence at these parties but what I’m saying is it brings things into sharp focus when the agenda is dominated by the conflict in Ukraine.

“If I had left my letter with the 1922 committee, if I had let it sat there, then I would have been saying at any moment there should be a trigger for a vote of no confidence in the prime minister and potentially a leadership election.

“I couldn’t watch the news every night, I couldn’t stand up in parliament and say we stand with the people of Ukraine at the same time we could at any moment trigger a leadership battle that would distract the party of government potentially for several weeks or months.

“The focus has to be on the people of Ukraine and supporting the government.”

Ukrainian servicemen help an elderly woman, in the town of Irpin, Ukraine. AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak.

When asked how voters will respond to his decision when candidates are on the doors ahead of May’s local council elections, Mr Ross said he would be “explaining to people that we have a war”.

He added:  “We are seeing thousands of lives being lost, we are seeing cities being destroyed, we are seeing hospitals being bombed and reduced to rubble.

“I think when people ask me my position they will understand that yes I took a stance back in January but the world has moved on since January.

“From what I’ve heard and the feedback I’ve received so far, people think the focus should be on Ukraine and what we can do together to stop  Vladimir Putin, stop this war as soon as possible and stop the bloodshed.”

