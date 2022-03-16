Douglas Ross slammed for defending re-selection of ‘Lady Whistledown’ Twitter troll councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Douglas Ross slammed for defending re-selection of ‘Lady Whistledown’ Twitter troll councillor

Douglas Ross has been criticised by political rivals for defending the decision to reselect an Angus Tory councillor unmasked as an anti-SNP Twitter troll.
By Derek Healey
March 16 2022, 6.00am
Douglas Ross and Derek Wann.
Derek Wann will throw his hat back in the ring for the Scottish Conservatives at the council election in May.

He was exposed by The Courier as the man behind the anonymous (Lady Whistledown) AngusFreeofSNP account.

The profile was fashioned after the nom de plume of a character on the hit Netflix series Bridgerton.

Mr Wann used it to target abuse at local and national politicians, mock Dundee’s tragic drug deaths record and share content described by opposition councillors as “misogynistic and transphobic”.

The former General Election candidate even hid behind the account to attack Douglas Ross’s leadership at least year’s Scottish Parliament election.

Mr Wann was ordered to attend social media training but there were doubts over whether party bosses would allow him to run for re-election.

Derek Wann has been through the disciplinary procedures, which are separate from me as the party leader.

– Douglas Ross

The 49-year-old businessman returned to the campaign trail this week in a bid to win the Arbroath East and Lunan ward he has represented since 2017.

Speaking on a visit to Rosyth on Tuesday, Douglas Ross defended the way his party handled Mr Wann’s online behaviour.

He said: “Derek Wann has been through the disciplinary procedures, which are separate from me as the party leader.

“There is a process that complaints go through. He agreed to take on advice and training and that is why he is a candidate again in Angus.”

Douglas Ross MP MSP and Murdo Fraser MSP visiting Babcock International in Rosyth

Asked if he believes people will still vote for Mr Wann, Mr Ross said: “We will have to wait and see.

“Derek Wann has accepted he did wrong and has undertaken work to rectify what he did, that is why he has been given the opportunity to stand for the Conservatives again.

“We treat all complaints seriously, and they are dealt with by the management board.”

Rivals call for Wann to be expelled

The SNP claimed the failure to expel him undermines Mr Ross.

SNP Angus MSP Graeme Dey said: “Ross should not only be banning Derek Wann from standing, he should be removing him from the Tory party.

Graeme Dey

“The fact he is allowing this individual to represent the Conservatives in the coming election says everything about the leadership of Douglas Ross and the kind of behaviours that the Tories find acceptable.”

‘Not fit for public office’

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton described Mr Wann as unfit to hold public office.

Alex Cole-Hamilton out campaigning in Monifieth.

He said: “The fact he received nothing more than a metaphorical slap on the wrist shows the Conservative party sets a low bar for its candidates.

“The people of Angus deserve better than an angry internet troll as their representative.”

Days after the Lady Whistledown scandal was revealed, Conservative Forfar councillor Braden Davy was caught up in a second social media fiasco.

He operated an anonymous anti-SNP Facebook account which broke election rules by encouraging tactical voting in the Scottish elections.

Mr Davy resigned from the administration. He is not standing for re-election.

How we broke the story: Lady Whistledown and the Tory councillors unmasked as online trolls

