Politics Scottish politics

Gordon Brown calls for politics to be put aside amid cost of living crisis

By Matteo Bell
March 16 2022, 4.19pm Updated: March 16 2022, 7.01pm
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has urged the Scottish and UK governments to work together in an effort to curb the cost of living crisis.

The call comes after the Kirkcaldy-raised former MP launched a think-tank which found that the cost of living crisis could lead to the “biggest fall in living standards for 50 years.”

A study by the Our Scottish Future think-tank found April’s price cap increase could see as many as 1.3 million Scots left in fuel poverty.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown says powers in London and Edinburgh must work together.

The survey also revealed that 40% of the Scottish population would describe themselves as “struggling” or “tight” financially.

‘Cooperation is essential

Speaking on Wednesday, he said: “We’re publishing results today on how the UK and Scottish governments can work together to provide support for households in the short term and grow the economy over the longer term to ease cost of living pressures.

Brown has urged cooperation between Holyrood and Westminster.

“Cooperation between Scotland and the UK — not confrontational conflict between the two — is essential for the near-term recovery of Scotland.”

He also spoke against Scottish independence, citing results from the study which showed two-thirds of Scots would prefer a reformed UK to full independence.

It is currently unclear what this reform would look like, however members of the think-tank say they will provide more suggestions in the coming months.

Mr Brown added: “What we actually need is to recognise that the people of Scotland, despite what the SNP sometimes say, actually want cooperation to happen and both governments should be offering the hand of cooperation at the moment to get things done.”

Letter sent to Rishi Sunak

The Labour politician, who was also the MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath from 1983 to 2015, has signed a letter calling on a number of measures which aim to decrease the crisis’s impact.

The letter has also been signed by the Welsh First Minister and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

It urges Chancellor Rishi Sunak to halt the 1.5% national insurance rise, restore the £20 a week benefits which were ended last October.

The cost of living is soaring in the UK.

It also asks that he provide support for families struggling to insulate their homes and increase benefits to account for inflation.

Mr Brown said: “We need to spend money on insulation and on retrofitting and everything else.

“Why don’t we get together and have a cooperative plan between Scotland and the UK?

“Why can’t they work together?”

