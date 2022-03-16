SNP policy adviser suspended after saying Priti Patel should be ‘sent back to Uganda’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An SNP policy adviser who said Home Secretary Priti Patel should be sent “back to Uganda” has been suspended by the party.

Tim Rideout is a member of the SNP’s Policy Development Committee and runs a group about currency in an independent Scotland.

He posted the remarks on social media on Thursday.

In response to a message about Ms Patel, Dr Rideout asked “So how do we send this person back to Uganda?”

He added: “Clearly hasn’t a shred of humanity. Mind you, maybe the new refugee centre on St Helena might avoid inflicting her on anyone.”

Ms Patel was born in the UK and is of Indian and Ugandan heritage.

The Herald reported Dr Rideout was suspended from the SNP after his remarks about Ms Patel were flagged to the party on Wednesday.

It is understood the national secretary is investigating further.

‘Totally unacceptable’

Asked if they would be cutting ties with Dr Rideout, an SNP spokesperson said: “This tweet is offensive and disgusting.”

A party source added: “The national secretary has been made aware and is looking into this.”

Speaking before the suspension, Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said the comment was “completely beyond the pale”.

He said: “To make such a racially-charged remark like this is totally unacceptable – it has no place in civilised debate.

“As well as issuing an unreserved apology to the home secretary, Tim Rideout should consider his own position.

“Equally, Nicola Sturgeon must reassess his role and influence within her party immediately, or risk turning a blind eye to this kind of behaviour.”

Labour’s Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray called on Police Scotland to take action over Dr Rideout’s remarks.

Dr Rideout was approached for comment.

‘For the indy cause’

Dr Rideout previously faced criticism after we revealed he coached independence activists to apply for lucrative coronavirus business grants “for the indy cause”.

He then encouraged them to donate some of the cash to his own campaign group.

He asked for a “wee donation” to the Scottish Currency Group if activists were able to successfully claim £10,000 from the government scheme and boasted of raising £50,000 in a single day for independence.

He has stated no such donation the group was ever made.