‘We need more troops’: Senior Tory MP wants UK defence spending boost

By Andy Philip
March 18 2022, 2.14pm Updated: March 18 2022, 2.20pm
Tory MP Tom Tugendhat wants more spent on defence.

Defence and diplomatic spending has to increase to meet the new challenges exposed by war in Ukraine, according to the chairman of Westminster’s foreign affairs committee.

MP Tom Tugendhat, who has military experience, wants the UK Government to invest more in troops, aircraft and overseas capabilities.

He warned war in Ukraine has exposed the limits of national defence spending at home and abroad.

‘We need to play our part’

“I have been calling since 2017 for us to spend significantly more on overseas operations,” he said.

“It’s certainly true we need more troops, it’s certainly true we need more aircraft.

“We’re going to have 48 F35s, Estonia is going to have 60.

“Germany is spending three times, possibly four times as much on defence as we are.

“I’m delighted Germany is taking this seriously but we need to play our part too.”

Ukrainian military servicemen fire salutes during the funeral of their comrades

The UK has aircraft carriers which need US marine personal to operate, he added.

“We need to have our own capabilities too,” the Kent MP said.

“I’d love to see more spent on defence.”

The UK spends about 2% of the budget on defence.

Mr Tugendhat wants 5% of spending to go on a combined package of defence, diplomacy, education.

“Look at it as how we shape our interests and to promote alliances, democracy and freedom,” he added.

“That doesn’t mean I want 5% spend on guns and ammo.”

Tom Tugendhat MP

Defence in Scotland

Mr Tugendhat outlined his concerns in an interview at the Conservative party conference in Aberdeen.

Defence spending has been controversial, including the share spent on military personnel in Scotland.

In November, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Ministry of Defence changes which will send the Black Watch from Fort George to Leuchars.

Kinloss Barracks in Moray will be expanded.

Units in Scotland are being increased from six to seven.

Mr Johnson pledged in 2021 to set out a £16.5 billion boost to defence spending over the next four years.

The Ministry of Defence says almost 10,000 regular and reserve troops and civil servants work for the Army in Scotland.

