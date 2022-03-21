Humza Yousaf’s wife standing in Dundee council election for SNP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Humza Yousaf’s wife standing in Dundee council election for SNP

Nadia El-Nakla, who is married to SNP Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, is standing for the party in Dundee at the May council election.
By Justin Bowie
March 21 2022, 2.49pm Updated: March 22 2022, 2.48pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf MSP and Nadia El-Nakla.

Ms El-Nakla is competing to be elected in the city’s west end ward in the May vote.

She currently works for Scottish Government minister Shona Robison and has been pictured on the campaign trail.

The election hopeful and her husband were recently at the centre of a huge row after claiming their daughter was unfairly denied a spot at a Dundee nursery.

Nursery row

The couple accused bosses at Little Scholars Nursery in Broughty Ferry of preferring children with “white-sounding names”.

After an initial application for their two-year-old was rejected, Ms El-Nakla and friends set up their own probe and submitted fake inquiries under different names which were accepted.

The nursery strongly refuted the allegations and claimed they welcomed kids from all backgrounds.

A format complaint lodged against the nursery was later upheld by the Care Inspectorate.

Health secretary Mr Yousaf and his wife said they felt vindicated for taking action.

But the nursery launched an attack on the care inspectorate and accused them of “partisan spin”.

Watchdog findings

After announcing the results of its investigation, the Care Inspectorate revealed it had found the nursery did not “promote fairness, equality and respect” in offering placements.

In their full report, they said the initial application rejection was due to a “chaotic system” for handling inquiries rather than being discriminatory.

Humza Yousaf revealed in November his family would sue the nursery for £30,000.

Lawyer Aamer Anwar said any compensation received will go to anti-racism charities.

A spokesperson for the nursery previously said: “They have previously demanded an apology but we cannot apologise for something we haven’t done – no matter the pressure applied to us – simply to halt what we feel has become a vendetta against a small nursery.

“We will therefore be robustly defending our staff and our business in any legal case which may arise.”

Ms El-Nakla stood for the SNP in the North East Scotland region in last year’s Holyrood election but was unsuccessful.

She had hoped to challenge ex-Lib Dem boss Willie Rennie in his North East Fife seat but was not selected by local SNP members.

