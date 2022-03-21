Humza Yousaf’s wife standing in Dundee council election for SNP

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nadia El-Nakla, who is married to SNP Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, is standing for the party in Dundee at the May council election.

Ms El-Nakla is competing to be elected in the city’s west end ward in the May vote.

She currently works for Scottish Government minister Shona Robison and has been pictured on the campaign trail.

The election hopeful and her husband were recently at the centre of a huge row after claiming their daughter was unfairly denied a spot at a Dundee nursery.

Nursery row

The couple accused bosses at Little Scholars Nursery in Broughty Ferry of preferring children with “white-sounding names”.

After an initial application for their two-year-old was rejected, Ms El-Nakla and friends set up their own probe and submitted fake inquiries under different names which were accepted.

The nursery strongly refuted the allegations and claimed they welcomed kids from all backgrounds.

A format complaint lodged against the nursery was later upheld by the Care Inspectorate.

Health secretary Mr Yousaf and his wife said they felt vindicated for taking action.

But the nursery launched an attack on the care inspectorate and accused them of “partisan spin”.

Watchdog findings

After announcing the results of its investigation, the Care Inspectorate revealed it had found the nursery did not “promote fairness, equality and respect” in offering placements.

In their full report, they said the initial application rejection was due to a “chaotic system” for handling inquiries rather than being discriminatory.

Humza Yousaf revealed in November his family would sue the nursery for £30,000.

Lawyer Aamer Anwar said any compensation received will go to anti-racism charities.

A spokesperson for the nursery previously said: “They have previously demanded an apology but we cannot apologise for something we haven’t done – no matter the pressure applied to us – simply to halt what we feel has become a vendetta against a small nursery.

“We will therefore be robustly defending our staff and our business in any legal case which may arise.”

Ms El-Nakla stood for the SNP in the North East Scotland region in last year’s Holyrood election but was unsuccessful.

She had hoped to challenge ex-Lib Dem boss Willie Rennie in his North East Fife seat but was not selected by local SNP members.