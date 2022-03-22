Perthshire Labour hopeful defended Bloody Sunday soldier and claimed SNP want ‘Catholic monarchy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Perthshire Labour hopeful defended Bloody Sunday soldier and claimed SNP want ‘Catholic monarchy’

A Scottish Labour council candidate was axed for defending a soldier charged over the Bloody Sunday massacre and claiming the SNP want a "Catholic monarchy" in Scotland.
By Justin Bowie
March 22 2022, 11.36am Updated: March 22 2022, 5.11pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Vanessa Shand has been axed as a candidate.
Vanessa Shand has been axed as a candidate.

A Scottish Labour council candidate was axed for defending a soldier charged over the Bloody Sunday massacre and claiming the SNP want a “Catholic monarchy” in Scotland.

Vanessa Shand had been picked by the party to stand in Perth and Kinross but withdrew after the comments emerged.

According to the Daily Record, in a separate tweet the ex-council hopeful took a swipe at Labour MP Rebecca Long-Bailey for having Catholic parents from Northern Ireland.

Ms Shand used to have a logo reading “I Stand with Soldier F” on Twitter, referencing the former paratrooper charged over the Derry Bloody Sunday killings in 1972.

Soldier F faced accusations he murdered two people, but the charges against him were later dropped by a court.

An inquiry set up to probe the massacre claimed there was “no doubt” the paratrooper shot an unarmed man.

It’s understood a Scottish Labour member made complaints about Ms Shand’s tweets in 2020.

Criticising the SNP, she said: “So that’s the SNP’s game! They want to replace the UK monarchy with a catholic monarchy! Well I never.”

And tweeting Ms Long-Bailey, she wrote: “Says the daughter of NI catholic parents.”

‘Candidates must abide by our values’

A Scottish Labour spokesperson confirmed she is longer standing for the party in May’s election.

They said: “Every Scottish Labour candidate is expected to abide by our values – especially with regards to opposing forms of prejudice or hatred.

“The Scottish Labour Party will act on evidence that any candidate has fallen short of these standards.

“The person in question is no longer a Labour candidate.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “It’s welcome news that Vanessa Shand is no longer a candidate but it’s important that Scottish Labour reflect on how she ended up one in the first place.

‘Deeply divisive’

“It’s clear that Scottish Labour is desperate to find local council candidates but it should not mean that principles are an afterthought.

“Anas Sarwar’s party’s recent track record with deeply divisive candidates demonstrates that there is a problem running through Scottish Labour that needs to be addressed.”

Labour came under fire earlier this month after it emerged they were running a candidate who previously served as world leader of the Orange Order.

This morning we revealed that an SNP candidate admitted shouting abuse at the Pope and claimed 9/11 was an “inside job”.

Siobhan Tolland is standing for the party at May’s local council election in Dundee’s Lochee ward – an area with strong Irish and Catholic roots.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier